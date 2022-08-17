Jamie Redknapp 'Urges’ Liverpool to Sign Jude Bellingham
Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has urged Liverpool to go back into the transfer market and sign Jude Bellingham in a “needs must” situation.
Jurgen Klopp's side currently have midfielders Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones all injured, with a potential fitness issue with Jordan Henderson on top as well.
Liverpool started a midfield of Fabinho, James Milner, and Harvey Elliott on Monday night against Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw at Anfield - Naby Keita was deemed only fit enough for the bench.
The Reds have reportedly had a long interest in Borussia Dortmund's midfielder Jude Bellingham, but have been told he is "untouchable" to any interested parties this summer.
When speaking to TalkSport, Jamie Redknapp said: "It's been a difficult start for them, it's certainly shown everyone that they are a little short in midfield."
Liverpool were linked with Sporting CP's midfielder Matheus Nunes for the past couple of weeks, although he now looks set to accomplish a €50m move to Wolverhampton Wanderers - pending a medical exam.
It's more than likely that Liverpool will not be signing Jude Bellingham this summer, with next summer much more likely.
