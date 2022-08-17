Skip to main content

Jamie Redknapp 'Urges’ Liverpool to Sign Jude Bellingham

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has urged Liverpool to go back into the transfer market and sign Jude Bellingham in a “needs must” situation.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently have midfielders Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones all injured, with a potential fitness issue with Jordan Henderson on top as well.

Liverpool started a midfield of Fabinho, James Milner, and Harvey Elliott on Monday night against Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw at Anfield - Naby Keita was deemed only fit enough for the bench.

The Reds have reportedly had a long interest in Borussia Dortmund's midfielder Jude Bellingham, but have been told he is "untouchable" to any interested parties this summer.

Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
When speaking to TalkSport, Jamie Redknapp said: "It's been a difficult start for them, it's certainly shown everyone that they are a little short in midfield."

Liverpool were linked with Sporting CP's midfielder Matheus Nunes for the past couple of weeks, although he now looks set to accomplish a €50m move to Wolverhampton Wanderers - pending a medical exam.

It's more than likely that Liverpool will not be signing Jude Bellingham this summer, with next summer much more likely.

