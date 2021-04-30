Pep Guardiola admits the 'only reason' behind consistent success is buying 'quality players'

Pep Guardiola has admitted having quality players within his Manchester City squad has been the main reason for the club's consistent success in a COVID hit season.

With the amount of games squeezed in to a shorter season, due to the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming European Championships in the summer, Pep Guardiola has said that the intelligence of his players has helped the lack of time spent together on the training pitch.

"Absolutely. I said many times and all the managers at top clubs would agree playing every three days we don't have training. I don't feel like on the pitch we can develop because we don't have time," Guardiola began.

The Catalan was speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, with a win putting them within three points of a third league title in four seasons.

Pep Guardiola was quick to praise his Manchester City players with the position they've put themselves in.

"The only reason is the quality of the players that we have, that can change some ideas immediately because they are intelligent and good," Guardiola proclaimed.

"There are no more secrets to success. You can win something important for one year but to win consistently the only secret is to have quality players."

