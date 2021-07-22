Man City 'Agree Terms' For Leeds United Winger

Manchester City have added more talent to their highly successful academy set-up, after reportedly agreeing terms to sign Leeds United prospect Brooklyn Nfonkeu.

The promising youngster has been at Elland Road for three-and-a-half years, after joining the Yorkshire giants from his boyhood team Wortley Football Club.

Nfonkeu has impressed the most while playing for the under 15s side recently and is seen as a highly exciting prospect in the overall under 15 circuit.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides major update on €50M defensive pursuit

READ MORE: Premier league trio eye move for Man City midfielder this summer

Interest from the Premier League giants is ample proof of his promising ability and the City Football Academy’s state-of-the-art facilities, along with it's highly experienced coaching team that will almost certainly help the youngster extract his full potential in the coming years.

According to an exclusive report from Football Insider, Manchester City have struck a deal with their Premier League counterparts Leeds United for the transfer of Brooklyn Nfonkeu.

READ MORE: English side look towards Man City striker as possible recruit

READ MORE: Danny Ings has his sights set on two Premier League clubs

The two clubs have enjoyed a pleasant relationship lately, after the now former Manchester City winger Jack Harrison completed a permanent move to Marcelo Bielsa’s side in a deal worth £13 million - after spending several seasons on-loan with the club.

Nfonkeu will soon move to Manchester and hope to follow in the footsteps of City Football Academy graduates Phil Foden, Brahim Diaz and Jadon Sancho - who have all gone on to shine on some of the biggest stages in world football.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra