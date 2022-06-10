Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United And Ajax Expected To Reach An Agreement for Antony Soon

Manchester United and Ajax are reportedly expected to reach an agreement for Brazilian winger Antony soon, according to a new report.

United have been linked to Antony in the past as new manager Erik Ten Hag worked with the player at Ajax and is known to still be a big fan of the player. 

United will be in the market for attacking players after missing out on Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and could now prioritise Antony as a main attacking target. 

Antony

Ajax may be reluctant to sell Antony this summer for a low fee meaning that the two clubs may spend time negotiating for the right fee.

United are looking to strengthen their attack this summer with Antony possibly coming into the squad to improve the output on the right wing. 

According to Jorge Nicola Ajax and United could reach an agreement of the transfer of the player soon. 

He said “Manchester United are expected to reach an agreement for Antony very soon.”

The report continued with “Manchester United have made a €45m bid to Ajax for Antony. A friend of Antony said that the winger is Erik ten Hag’s No.1 target at United and that it’s a matter of time until it’s a done deal. Ajax will ask for more money from United.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Ajax Expected To Reach An Agreement for Antony Soon

By Alex Wallace12 seconds ago
De Jong
News

Fabrizio Romano: Barcelona Respond to Manchester United Bid For Frenkie De Jong

By Rhys James2 hours ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Although McTominay, Fred & Van de Beek Are Good Players Ten Hag Believes None Of Them Could Offer Midfield Control As Frenkie De Jong

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
de jong
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong 'Happy' to Join Manchester United After Barcelona Transfer Decision

By Rhys James7 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Remains Top of Manchester United Wishlist

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Christopher Nkunku Set to Sign New RB Leipzig Deal

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Will Sign for Liverpool - Manchester United are Out of the Race

By Alex Wallace9 hours ago
Mata goal
Quotes

Juan Mata Releases Heartfelt Video to Say Goodbye to Manchester United Fans

By Rhys James9 hours ago