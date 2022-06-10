Report: Manchester United And Ajax Expected To Reach An Agreement for Antony Soon
Manchester United and Ajax are reportedly expected to reach an agreement for Brazilian winger Antony soon, according to a new report.
United have been linked to Antony in the past as new manager Erik Ten Hag worked with the player at Ajax and is known to still be a big fan of the player.
United will be in the market for attacking players after missing out on Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and could now prioritise Antony as a main attacking target.
Ajax may be reluctant to sell Antony this summer for a low fee meaning that the two clubs may spend time negotiating for the right fee.
United are looking to strengthen their attack this summer with Antony possibly coming into the squad to improve the output on the right wing.
According to Jorge Nicola Ajax and United could reach an agreement of the transfer of the player soon.
He said “Manchester United are expected to reach an agreement for Antony very soon.”
The report continued with “Manchester United have made a €45m bid to Ajax for Antony. A friend of Antony said that the winger is Erik ten Hag’s No.1 target at United and that it’s a matter of time until it’s a done deal. Ajax will ask for more money from United.”
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon