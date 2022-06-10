Report: Manchester United And Ajax Expected To Reach An Agreement for Antony Soon

Manchester United and Ajax are reportedly expected to reach an agreement for Brazilian winger Antony soon, according to a new report.

United have been linked to Antony in the past as new manager Erik Ten Hag worked with the player at Ajax and is known to still be a big fan of the player.

United will be in the market for attacking players after missing out on Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and could now prioritise Antony as a main attacking target.

IMAGO / ANP

Ajax may be reluctant to sell Antony this summer for a low fee meaning that the two clubs may spend time negotiating for the right fee.

United are looking to strengthen their attack this summer with Antony possibly coming into the squad to improve the output on the right wing.

According to Jorge Nicola Ajax and United could reach an agreement of the transfer of the player soon.

He said “Manchester United are expected to reach an agreement for Antony very soon.”

The report continued with “Manchester United have made a €45m bid to Ajax for Antony. A friend of Antony said that the winger is Erik ten Hag’s No.1 target at United and that it’s a matter of time until it’s a done deal. Ajax will ask for more money from United.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon