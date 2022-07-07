Report: Manchester United’s Interest Is Growing In Youri Tielemans | Player Wants Arsenal Move

Manchester United are said to have a growing interest in Leicester City midfielder, Youri Tielemans with reports suggesting an offer could be made soon, however the player only wants a move to Arsenal.

United are still looking to bolster their midfield despite closing in on the signings of both Christian Eriksen and Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie De Jong.

The Red Devils are said to be pushing their interest in Tielemans as they look to build a team that Erik Ten Hag is happy with - the Dutch manager is known to be an admirer of the Belgian international.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Belgian international is said to be unwilling to renew his deal at Leicester as he looks to move on to the next step in his career.

The midfielder has impressed highly at Leicester and prompted Arsenal to hold an interest in the player however the North London club has held back and is yet to bid for the player.

United have now shown interest which is said to be growing in Tielemans which could reportedly prompt either United or Arsenal into bidding for the player.

A report from Ben Jacobs has stated; “Manchester United’s interest in Youri Tielemans is growing and could finally provoke formal offers from them and Arsenal. Tielemans wants Arsenal. Nothing has been tabled to Leicester as yet.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon