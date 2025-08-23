Alabama Football Commit Performance Tracker
High school football season is finally upon us and many of Alabama's commitments from the next few upcoming recruiting classes were in action this week to open their seasons.
From coast to coast, Crimson Tide commits took the field and put together some truly dominant performances, so let's take a look at some of the top performers from the opening week of high school football.
2026 Commitments
5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - Gainesville High School (Gainesville, Georgia)
Griffin has actually played in two games already, due to the state of Georgia's high school football kicking off last week on August 15. The 6-foot-3, 215 lb. linebacker has been a massive part of two absolutely dominant defensive performances. Through two games against Marietta High School and Moody High School, Gainesville has allowed just 14 total points.
Griffin was excellent against Marietta, finishing with two sacks, a TFL and two solo tackles, and against Moody, he managed to block a field goal and keep the Blue Devils at just seven points. His highlights from both games can be found here, and here.
5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - Benjamin Russell High School (Alexander City, Alabama)
Morgan and the Benjamin Russell Wildcats got off to a disappointing start with a close loss to Opelika in the opening game, 25-20. Despite the loss, Morgan was able to show off his athleticism early in the contest, taking a simple slant over 80 yards for the first touchdown of the night.
While he was mostly quiet following his early eruption, Morgan flashed exactly why he is ranked as one of the top players in the state of Alabama.
5-Star CB Jorden Edmonds - Sprayberry High School (Marietta, Georgia)
Edmonds, like Griffin, has also played in two games already, and has also been nothing short of dominant throughout. He helped Sprayberry to a 48-6 week one victory over Alexander High School with three tackles, a TFL and a touchdown reception.
This week, against Etowah High School, Edmonds got the chance to start on the offensive side of the ball and scored on the opening play of the game. The speedy athlete managed to get behind the defense and break an 80 yard score to get things started. Sprayberry went on to win the game 42-24. You can find Edmonds' highlights from the two games here, and here.
4-Star EDGE Jamarion Matthews - Gainesville High School (Gainesville, Georgia)
Matthews, who is teammates with Griffin at Gainesville High School, has been absoutely excellent through two games. In the Red Elephants' week one showdown against Marietta, the current Crimson Tide commit was sensational, finishing with four tackles, two sacks, two TFL's and plethora of quarterback hits.
He was named Defensive Player of the Week by the Gainesville Times for his week one performance.
4-Star ATH Zyan Gibson - Gadsden City (Gadsden, Alabama)
Gibson and Gadsden City took on fellow Alabama commit Kamhariyan Johnson and the Trojans of Muscle Shoals. Gibson was mostly quiet in the contest and Gadsden City fell 24-6.
4-Star EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson - Muscle Shoals High School (Muscle Shoals, Alabama)
Unlike his future teammate Gibson, Johnson was far from quiet during Muscle Shoals' showdown with Gadsden City. The 6-foot-4, 240 lb. edge rusher lived in the backfield, finishing with a pair of sacks and two tackles for loss as well.
His highlights can be found here.
3-Star OT Bear Fretwell - Southeast Bulloch High School (Brooklet, Georgia)
Fretwell and the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets fell in their season opener to Statesboro High School on August 15, 21-10. The current Crimson Tide commit is on a bye this week as the Yellow Jackets look to regroup for their August 29 showdown with Islands High School.
3-Star WR Brian Williams - The First Academy (Orlando, Florida)
Williams and The First Academy Royals dropped their season opener, 24-17, to Milton High School of Milton, Georgia. The lengthy wideout target managed to haul in a touchdown in the first half, but was mostly kept in check for the rest of the game.
3-Star QB Tayden Kaawa - Orem High School (Orem, Utah)
Kaawa, another player whose season kicked off last weekend, has been possibly the most impressive of any of the Crimson Tide commits. Despite the Orem Tigers sitting at 1-1 through two weeks, the 6-foot-4, 200 lb. signal caller has thrown for seven touchdowns and also added another on the ground.
3-Star LB Zay Hall - Hillcrest High School (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Hall and the Hillcrest defense put together a dominant performance in their season opener against Florence this week. The Patriots held Florence to just seven points to kick off their second season in 7A.
3-Star RB Javari Barnett - Tampa Bay Tech (Tampa, Florida)
Barnett and Tampa Bay Tech dominated Venice High School, the defending state champions, to open the 2025 season this week. Barnett broke a long run early in the game that setup the Titans for a scoring drive, and from that point they never looked back. The 3-Star back helped his team to a commanding 29-7 win.
3-Star WR Owen Cabell - Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tennessee)
Cabell and Christ Presbyterian Academy fell to the Oakland Patriots 28-14 on Friday night, but the current Crimson Tide commit was able to show off his skills, hauling in two touchdowns and finishing with 80 yards through the air.
2027 Commitments
4-Star ATH Alexander Ward - IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Despite a quiet night from the Crimson Tide commit, IMG Academy put together a dominant 34-13 victory over Hoover.
Crimson Tide Commits Awaiting Action
5-Star S Jireh Edwards - St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland)
Playing on Saturday, August 23 against Chaminade-Madonna High School from Hollywood, Florida.
4-Star OL Sam Utu - Orange Lutheran High School (Orange, California)
Playing on Saturday, August 23 against Northwestern High School from Miami, Florida.
4-Star EDGE Jabarrious Garror - Vigor (Mobile, Alabama)
Playing on Saturday, August 23 against Blount High School from Eight Mile, Alabama.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)