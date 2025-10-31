Alabama Lands Among Top Schools for Elite 2027 WR
More good news on the recruiting trail rolled for the Crimson Tide this week as one of the top prospects in the 2027 class officially released his top schools, including Alabama among several other elite programs.
4-Star wide receiver Kesean Bowman from Brentwood Academy in Tennessee is down to 10 schools: Alabama, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, Ohio State, LSU, Texas A&M and USC, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-1, 174 lb. wideout is one of the most electrifying prospects in the class, having hauled in over 50 receptions for 1,000+ yards and eight touchdowns in his sophomore season, according to 247Sports.
He is a two-way athlete, also suiting up for his high school's track and field team. In 2023, Bowman posted an impressive 11.59 100-meter dash as a freshman, according to MileSplit.
With excellent speed and a lengthy frame, the Tennessee native is a can't miss wide receiver prospect in the 2027 class. He is able to operate from almost anywhere on the field, and has even seen some time on the defensive side of the ball as a cornerback as well.
Throughout their time in Tuscaloosa, Kalen DeBoer and his staff have proven to be able to both acquire elite wide receiver talent, and also develop it at a very high rate. Since 2023, Alabama has landed elite prospects like Derek Meadows and Cederian Morgan, but has also done an excellent job in developing underrated talent like Lotzeir Brooks.
While it is far too early to tell who holds the lead for Bowman's commitment at this point, Alabama is likely one of the top contenders.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)
- EDGE Corey Howard, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Valdosta, Georgia (Committed 10/19/2025)
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- IOL Jatori Williams, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 09/29/2025)
- DB Nash Johnson III, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Powder Springs, Georgia (Committed 10/04/2025)
- QB Trent Seaborn, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Alabaster, Alabama (Committed 10/20/2025)