Alabama Named Finalist for Elite 2027 TE Malik Howard
With less than a month until the 2026 recruiting class beging signing their paperwork with the Crimson Tide, Alabama has already begun making strides in the class of 2027.
This week, 4-Star tight end Malik Howard from Oak Ridge, Tennessee took to social media to reveal his top six schools. He included the Tide among, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Miami and South Carolina.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. Howard is ranked as the No. 11 tight end in the class and the No. 8 overall player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He has taken visits to each of his finalists this fall with his most recent trip being Tuscaloosa on November 8 for the Tide's win over LSU.
He is a massive target with an extremely wide catch radius that can be an absolute weapon for any offensive scheme. Across his sophomore and junior seasons for Oak Ridge High School, the 4-Star prospect hauled in 85 receptions for 1,167 yards and 17 touchdowns.
This fall, he helped lead his team to a 9-1 regular season record with a berth in the state playoffs.
While an official decision from the highly touted talent is unlikely to come soon as he still his entire senior year left to play, Alabama clearly made a strong impression on the Tennessee native.
As of now, the Crimson Tide holds four commitments in the 2027 class, none of which are from the tight end position. If Kalen DeBoer and the staff were able to land the highly touted talent, it would not only provide a massive boost to the class overall, but would address a potential position of need.
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- IOL Jatori Williams, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 09/29/2025)
- DB Nash Johnson III, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Powder Springs, Georgia (Committed 10/04/2025)
- QB Trent Seaborn, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Alabaster, Alabama (Committed 10/20/2025)
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)