Three Crimson Tide Commits Shut Down Recruitment
After adding three commitments in just the last week, more good news continues to roll in for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff.
Shortly after the Crimson Tide's week six takedown of then-No. 16 Vanderbilt, three of Alabama's highest profile prospects in the 2026 class all confirmed their commitment to the Tide, shutting down their recruitments well ahead of the early signing period which is set for December 3-5 of this year.
The first was 5-Star wideout Cederian Morgan from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Alabama. He told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, "Bama, I'm coming."
The 6-foot-4, 210 lb. prospect is one of the most electrifying players in the entire 2026 class. Through seven games this season for Benjamin Russell, the top five talent in the class has hauled in 34 receptions for just over 500 yards with six scores.
The next player to announce the shutdown of his recruitment was 4-Star quarterback Jett Thomalla, who told Rivals, "No one does it like Alabama, especially at the quarterback spot."
A bit of a later addition to the Crimson Tide radar than some of its other top prospects in the class, Thomalla was originally committed to Iowa State before making the switch to Alabama in June of this year. As a senior for Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska, he has thrown for almost 1,800 yards with 31 touchdowns, all in just six games.
The final prospect to officially lock in his commitment has been one of the Tide's top targets since the beginning of the cycle, 5-Star running back Ezavier Crowell.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 205 lbs., he was originally a member of the 2027 class before reclassifying and taking his spot as one of the top prospects in this year's group. In just six games for Jackson High School in Jackson, Alabama this season, Crowell has rushed for almost 1,200 yards with 13 scores.
The future Crimson Tide back is averaging over 12 yards per carry and has helped his team to 5-2 overall record.
Last week, on September 29, Alabama landed 3-Star 2027 offensive line prospect Jatori Williams, and just days later followed up with another 2027 commitment from fellow 3-Star prospect Nash Johnson III. Less than 24 hours later, the Tide landed its 23rd member of the 2026 recruiting class, adding 3-Star offensive tackle Jared Doughty.
With 23 commitments in the 2026 class and four in the class of 2027 already, DeBoer and the Alabama staff look to be continuing the program's legacy of dominant recruiting runs.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- IOL Jatori Williams, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 09/29/2025)
- DB Nash Johnson III, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Powder Springs, Georgia (Committed 10/04/2025)