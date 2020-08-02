BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard, & Subpar: OL Jack Conley

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview offensive lineman Jack Conley.

Jack Conley a redshirt freshman, did not play in 2019, but looks to have a big future with the Eagles. A 2019 recruit, and ranked a three star by most services, he has a big list of offers including Syracuse, Pitt, Indiana, Virginia and Rutgers. An offensive tackle in high school he graduated from New Canaan in Connecticut, the same high school as Zach Allen. 

At 6'7, 315 pounds, Conley has the build to jump in right away at tackle at the collegiate level. The first team all state and all conference offensive lineman will most likely have to do what most young o-lineman do, which is develop and wait. As a tackle, his path to start will be blocked for at least this year by Ben Petrula and Tyler Vrabel.  But there certainly will be room on the two deep for Conley if he practices well, and this could be the year that he gets some reps in games that are already decided or out of hand. 

Stellar

Conley gets in a few games, plays well at practice, and cracks the two deep and sets himself up to battle for a starting position in 2021. 

Standard

Doesn't get to play in 2020, but his practice catches the eyes of coaches, and gets him ready for the possibility of playing in 2021. 

Subpar

Doesn't progress, and it looks like other offensive tackles will be more in line for a bigger role in 2021. 

