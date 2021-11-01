Breaking: Indiana Recruiting Target Noah Clowney Picks Alabama

Noah Clowney has been a prime recruiting target all summer long, but on his decision day on Monday, the 6-foot-10 big man from Roebuck, S.C. chose Alabama over the Hoosiers and Virginia Tech.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — South Carolina big man Noah Clowney, a skilled 6-foot-10 forward who was highly coveted by Mike Woodson and his coaching staff, committed to Alabama on Monday.

"I've been stressing about it, but it just seems right to go to Alabama,'' Clowney said while make the announcement live on CBS Sports HQ. "I like their style of play of getting up and down the court and I think it fits my game pretty well.''

Clowney, from Roebuck, S.C. turned a lot of heads all summer and moved into the top-50 in the nation in a few recruiting services. Indiana has been there all summer long after Woodson was hired. Indiana was his Clowney's final four, along with Alabama Virginia Tech and Florida.

Clowney made his first official visit to Indiana in late August, and the visit was deemed a huge success by all involved. Clowney had his family talked glowingly about the visit, and it was presumed at the time that Indiana had set the bar high, and another school was going to have to do a lot to top that.

Apparently, Alabama did. Nate Oats and his Crimson Tide staff had the luxury of hosting Clowney on his final visit, which came on Oct. 22-24. It was a home football game weekend in Tuscaloosa, and Clowney told people close to him that he was impressed with the atmosphere on campus.

Alabama also got a commitment from 5-star Brandon Miller on Tuesday and has a top-10 class now.

Missing out on Clowney is big, but it's not crushing. Indiana has three other standout players in its 2022 class already, led by Jalen Hood-Schifino, Kaleb Banks and C.J. Gunn are all perimeter players. The Hoosiers still have a top-15 class themselves.

"For Indiana it leaves you scrambling, because there aren't that many big men out there, but Mike Woodson is getting it done,'' recruiting analyst Eric Bossi said after Clowney's announcement on CBS Sports HQ. "They got Tamar Bates already, and they still have a top-15 class. This isn't going to be the end of the world for them.''

