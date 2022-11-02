ACC Football Power Rankings: 2022 Week 10

CHARLOTTE - You might as well pencil in the ACC Championship matchup at this point.

Clemson's lone competition in the Atlantic Division is Syracuse, who they recently beat, and North Carolina has a two-game lead over both Duke and Miami. In theory, the Orange, Blue Devils and Hurricanes still have a shot, but each school would need a minor miracle to come back and win their divisions.

Anyways, it was another nutty week in the Atlantic Coast Conference. So where do things currently stand in the league following week nine? Check out our updated ACC power rankings below:

1. Clemson Tigers

Record: 8-0, 6-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

Week Nine Result: Bye Week

Clemson's next two games are looking a lot tougher than one might have thought a month ago. Notre Dame handled Syracuse better than they did, and Louisville looks like they can beat anyone by the way their defense is playing.

2. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 7-1, 4-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

Week Nine Result: W, 42-24 vs. Pitt

Drake Maye continues to do incredible things. Throwing for five touchdowns is already noteworthy, but doing so against this Pitt defense is special. Not to mention that the WR duo of Josh Downs and Antoine Green might be the best in the ACC, and their much maligned defense actually played extremely well in the second half.

3. NC State Wolfpack

Record: 6-2, 2-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

Week Nine Result: W, 22-21 vs. Virginia Tech

I'll admit, when NC State went down 21-3 late in the third quarter, I thought they were cooked. However, I was extremely impress at how backup quarterback M.J. Morris played in those final 20 minutes of action. The offense still took a hit when it lost Devin Leary, and they're still struggling to run the ball, but maybe it's not as done for as we realized. Not to mention the Wolfpack still has an elite defense.

4. Syracuse Orange

Record: 6-2, 3-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

Week Nine Result: L, 41-24 vs. Notre Dame

Losing to Notre Dame is normally is nothing to worry, but this Fighting Irish team is a different story. That stout Orange defense was gashed by the run, while simultaneously not being able to get the run going themselves for the second straight week. At least backup QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson looked good when he had to replace Garrett Shrader due to injury

5. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 5-3, 3-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 7

Week Nine Result: W, 48-21 vs. Wake Forest

Just think, about a month ago we were wondering if Scott Satterfield would even have a job at the end of the year. He can think his defense for not only saving his bacon. I'd say eight forced turnovers in a single half is an anomaly, but that side of the ball has been dominating over the last few weeks. Pull out a win against James Madison, and their game at Clemson gets very interesting.

6. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Record: 6-2, 2-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

Week Nine Result: L, 48-21 at Louisville

Boy, that escalated quickly. I mean, it really got out of hand. Wake Forest went from leading at halftime with momentum on their side, to getting absolutely curb stomped in the third quarter. The Demon Deacons had been playing incredibly strong football and should have beaten Clemson a few weeks ago, and that second half was an absolute mess. Especially on offense, which was supposed to be their strong suit.

7. Florida State Seminoles

Record: 5-3, 3-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 6

Week Nine Result: W, 41-16 vs. Georgia Tech

Not much you can take away from beating up on Georgia Tech, especially with their starting quarterback out. But Florida State's offense looked scary good between QB Jordan Travis' nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns to three different players, and the Seminoles' 246 rushing yards. The first quarter was a little sloppy, but they quickly put that behind them.

8. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 5-3, 2-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 8

Week Nine Result: Bye Week

If in the offseason, you told me that Duke would be a near double-digit road favorite over Boston College, I would laugh.

9. Miami Hurricanes

Record: 4-4, 2-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 11

Week Nine Result: W, 14-12/4OT at Virginia

Sure, Miami did get a road win. But's a sad state of affairs when you have to go four overtimes to beat a lowly Virginia team, even if you have your backup quarterback. The defense looked solid for what seemed like the first time in weeks, but that's really it. When the game-winning two point conversion is you only play that gets in the end zone, something is wrong offensively.

10. Pitt Panthers

Record: 4-4, 1-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 9

Week Nine Result: L, 42-24 at North Carolina

Pitt looked like they might be able to pull off the upset when they went into halftime with a slim lead, but then the second half got underway. The big plays from both Kedon Slovis and Israel Abanikanda just weren't there towards the end, and the defense uncharacteristically ran out of juice at the end.

11. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 3-5, 1-4

Last Week's Ranking: No. 10

Week Nine Result: L, 14-12/4OT vs. Miami

I'm convinced at this point that Tony Elliott broke Brennan Armstrong, or something along those lines. Sure, Miami's defense is a lot better than their offense, but Virginia is still struggling to move the ball down the field, and they have one of the most prolific signal callers in the league. Maybe they can convince Robert Anae to come back to the Cavaliers in the offseason.

12. Virginia Tech Hokies

Record: 2-6, 1-4

Last Week's Ranking: No. 14

Week Nine Result: L, 22-21 at NC State

My god, Virginia Tech. You were *this* close to getting a win that would have proven hiring Brent Pry was the right thing to do. Instead, the defense completely collapsed late, and the offense couldn't handle getting punched in the mouth after they had done the punching in the third quarter. Now, there's only more questions.

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Record: 3-5, 2-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 13

Week Nine Result: L, 41-16 at Florida State

I'd say the honeymoon period for interim head coach Brent Key is over at this point. Granted, starting quarterback Jeff Sims had to sit on the sidelines, but generating 24 offensive yards for the entire first half is just disgusting. Not to mention that the defense couldn't even stop FSU's backups in the second half.

14. Boston College Eagles

Record: 2-6, 1-4

Last Week's Ranking: No. 12

Week Nine Result: L, 13-3 at UConn

I don't care that this game was on the road and that the Huskies looks *somewhat* better than their usual inept selves, Power Five schools don't lose to UConn. The defense looked fine, so blame Boston College's incredibly poor offensive outing with their FIVE turnovers. How did this team beat Louisville a few weeks ago?

(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

