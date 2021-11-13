Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Watch: Lamar Jackson Gets His No. 8 Jersey Retired

    The former Heisman Trophy Award winner had his jersey retired at halftime of Saturday's win over Syracuse
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There will never be another No. 8.

    During halftime of Louisville's football's win over Syracuse, former quarterback Lamar Jackson was permanently etched in Cardinals lore, and had his No. 8 jersey officially retired by the school. He joined Johnny Unitas as the only other player in Louisville history to have his number retired. Unitas’ No. 16 was retired in 2003.

    In 2016, the Pompano Beach, Fla. native became the first Heisman Trophy Award winner in school history, amassing 5,114 total yards of offense and scoring 51 total touchdowns. He also became the youngest player ever to win the award at 19 years and 337 days old.

    During his legendary three-year career at Louisville, Jackson set or tied 42 school single‑game, season, and career records, and owns seven ACC records. He passed for 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns, while rushing 655 times for 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns. His 13,175 total career yards is a Louisville record.

    You can watch the halftime jersey retirement ceremony in its entirety below, which includes numerous tribute videos from former Louisville teammates, current Baltimore Ravens teammates and others, the unveiling of his name and retired number on the facade of Cardinal Stadium, and a speech from Jackson himself:

    (Photo of Lamar Jackson - Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

