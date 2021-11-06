Injury update: Latest on WR Jalen Nailor

Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor was injured against Michigan, and his availability against Purdue is in question

Michigan State junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor is officially 'Out' for today's game at Purdue.

A spokesperson for MSU confirmed that Nailor and left tackle Jarrett Horst did not make the trip to West Lafayette.

Nailor missed the second half against Michigan last week, and was seen on the sidelines with his right wrist wrapped.

His status for today's game against the Boilermakers had been questionable throughout the week, but as kickoff approached, it's became less and less likely that Nailor would play.

As the Spartans' special teams unit took the field for warmups today, Nailor was missing from the returns team. The junior has been one of Michigan State's primary kick returners this season.

With Nailor's absence, Michigan State will rely even more on wide receivers Jayden Reed, Tre Mosley, Montorie Foster and others.