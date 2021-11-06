Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Injury update: Latest on WR Jalen Nailor

    Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor was injured against Michigan, and his availability against Purdue is in question
    Author:

    Michigan State junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor is officially 'Out' for today's game at Purdue.

    A spokesperson for MSU confirmed that Nailor and left tackle Jarrett Horst did not make the trip to West Lafayette.

    Nailor missed the second half against Michigan last week, and was seen on the sidelines with his right wrist wrapped.

    His status for today's game against the Boilermakers had been questionable throughout the week, but as kickoff approached, it's became less and less likely that Nailor would play.

    Read More

    As the Spartans' special teams unit took the field for warmups today, Nailor was missing from the returns team. The junior has been one of Michigan State's primary kick returners this season.

    With Nailor's absence, Michigan State will rely even more on wide receivers Jayden Reed, Tre Mosley, Montorie Foster and others.

    Photo Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Injury update: Latest on WR Jalen Nailor

    14 seconds ago
    GruffSparty
    Football

    Staff predictions: No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue

    9 hours ago
    JamesSchottHighSchool
    MSU Recruiting

    Spartans Receive Commitment From 2022 Three-Star Defensive End James Schott

    22 hours ago
    Henderson
    Football

    David Bell, Purdue offense provides unique challenge for Spartans

    Nov 5, 2021
    Crouch
    Football

    Michigan State reveals uniforms for Purdue game

    Nov 4, 2021
    MSUHoopsGVSU
    Basketball

    Michigan State Has Final Tune-Up Tonight Against Grand Valley

    Nov 4, 2021
    Week10CaptainsPurdue
    MSU Football

    Michigan State State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Purdue

    Nov 3, 2021
    Jim Harbaugh 102018
    Football

    Spartan fans should root for Michigan in final 4 weeks

    Nov 3, 2021