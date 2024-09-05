A Campaign Event For Kamala Harris Featured A Pair Of NBA Hall Of Famers
The basketball community made its first step into the current election cycle with the first Hoops for Harris zoom call on Wednesday.
The call was led by former NBA coach George Karl. It featured a number of basketball legends and celebrities, focusing on generating support for Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. The call featured the likes of Lenny Wilkens, Rex Chapman, Mark Cuban, and Spike Lee.
It was co-hosted by famed basketball journalist Mike Wise and actor/comedian Alonzo Bolden.
The two-hour meeting garnered more 8,000 views on YouTube. There was also a chat where viewers could ask questions.
"We were very pleased with tonight," said Brett Goldberg Co-Founder and CEO of Truth Media. "The engagement metrics including view time and chat interactions were especially encouraging.
Goldberg says they are working on setting up more meetings while looking to get other NBA legends current players, and political leaders involved.
"We are definitely considering more of these in the coming weeks, knowing that athletes and other influencers we know could have a meaningful impact on getting people to vote and the potential election results," We'll be following up with folks including Magic, Kareem, Coach Kerr, Coach Pop, President Obama, Gov Walz, Gov Shapiro, members of the Bucks (and a couple other teams) and a number of women's players for potential, future participation. "
