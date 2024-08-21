Anthony Edwards Embraces 'We're Done With The 90s' Idea With One Exception
Perhaps no NBA subject sparks more arguments than the skill gap between today's league and the game of decades prior.
Some modern stars, like Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, buy into this agenda. The Wolves guard's view of basketball back in the day does come with one exception: Michael Jordan.
"I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it," Edwards shared in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. (Michael Jordan) was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe (Bryant), they were like, 'Oh, my God.' But now everybody has skill."
Whether or not the public agrees with Edwards' take is irrelevant, as each is entitled to their own opinion on the matter. It doesn't mean NBA greats won't take the remarks disrespectfully.
The more noteworthy piece of Edwards' comment comes with praise for the Chicago Bulls legend. Jordan, arguably the greatest player of all-time, was in a league of his own for the majority of his career, which players are taking notice of more than 20 years later.
