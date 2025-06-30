Caitlin Clark's Shoes Named After NBA Legend Immediately Dominate Market
Even off the court, WNBA star Caitlin Clark continues dominating headlines.
The latest was her Nike edition of the Kobe Bryant 5 Proto sneakers, which sold out within a few minutes after being released online.
Clark is averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.6 steals this season. The Indiana Fever guard was recently named co-captain of the WNBA All-Star Game alongside MVP frontunner Napheesa Collier. Clark has the second-best odds for the award in her sophomore season, but has been dealing with injuries. Indiana is third in the Eastern Conference but No. 8 in the league. Clark continues to shine as a scorer, but needs to improve her inefficient 3-point shooting and reduce her high turnover rate.
COOPER FLAGG COMPARED TO NBA LEGEND
Dallas Mavericks draft pick Cooper Flagg is considered a generational talent in the NBA. Now, he is being compared to another once in a lifetime prospect. NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo! Sports said Flagg has the potential to be the next Kevin Garnett.
"I think if he hits his ceiling, he's KG," Haberstroh said on the Bomani Jones Show. "If [Garnett] is the Big Ticket, this guy is the Big Login. That's this generation's KG."
Garnett was drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995 while Flagg was taken No. 1 last week. Garnett was the first high school player drafted since Darryl Dawkins.
"I think he's got full skill-set like KG does," Haberstroh said. "The competitiveness, the two-play, the ability to play point forward. I just think he's real deal."
