Former NBA Player's Ex-Wife Takes Center Stage At NBA Draft Night
Former Rutgers wing Dylan Harper made a name for himself in college, but is also widely known for his father, Ron Harper, who won five championships in the NBA.
Now, he's in the shadow of his mother Maria after NBA Draft night. Fans went berserk on social media at the sight of the Draftee's mom Wednesday night.
Harper joins the likes of Zach Wilson and Antoine Winfield Jr. as players whose mothers stole the spotlight on their Draft nights.
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and four assists in his lone season with the Scarlet Knights, a part of a trailblazing class of college rookies going straight to the pros. His offensive production and all-around playmaking will continue to help the growing strides the San Antonio Spurs are making. Harper joins a Spurs team that boasts consecutive Rookies of the Year in Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama.
He likely wants to create his own story, but it would be nice to replicate the championship pedigree of his father, who won three titles with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Los Angeles Lakers. Harper is undoubtedly in the correct organization to do so, as San Antonio boasts the fifth-most titles in league history.
Hopefully, his game can translate to the pros, so his mom won't be the only thing fans remember about him from this Draft night in a few years.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE
Ron Harper dismisses social media post about his rookie son
Celtics great reveals true feelings for Showtime Lakers
Reggie Miller makes bold claim about playing in today's game