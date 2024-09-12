ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Bold Take On Best International Player, Most-Skilled NBA Center
NBA Hall Famer Hakeem Olajuwon held the title of the best international player ever for decades.
Apparently, it has changed. At least that's how ESPN's Kendrick Perkins thinks. On Thursday's NBA Today show, Perkins made a bold claim when naming his top five international players.
He picked Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ahead of Olajuwon, who won two titles with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995. He also won a regular season MVP and both awards during his Finals appearances.
Jokic counters with three regular season MVPs while defeating the Miami Heat for his only title in 2023. Not only did Perkins say Jokic was the best foreign player but also named him the best center.
"Mr. triple-double himself," Perkins said. "The most skilled center to ever touch the game, to play the game of basketball. You want dimes? He got that. You want rebounding? He got that. You want the scoring package? He got that. And he's an NBA champion."
Perkins' claim comes a few days after HoopsHype listed Olajuwon as the top foreign player. As for the most-skilled center comment, I'm sure David Robinson, Shaquille O'Neal, Patrick Ewing and Olajuwon would take exception to that.
It should be noted Perkins clearly stated this is his opinion. As an NBA analyst, he is entitled to say whatever he wants. Regardless, it sparks a great debate.
