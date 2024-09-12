Back In The Day NBA

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Bold Take On Best International Player, Most-Skilled NBA Center

Shandel Richardson

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) runs up the court against Germany in the men's basketball bronze medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) runs up the court against Germany in the men's basketball bronze medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

NBA Hall Famer Hakeem Olajuwon held the title of the best international player ever for decades.

Apparently, it has changed. At least that's how ESPN's Kendrick Perkins thinks. On Thursday's NBA Today show, Perkins made a bold claim when naming his top five international players.

He picked Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ahead of Olajuwon, who won two titles with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995. He also won a regular season MVP and both awards during his Finals appearances.

Jokic counters with three regular season MVPs while defeating the Miami Heat for his only title in 2023. Not only did Perkins say Jokic was the best foreign player but also named him the best center.

"Mr. triple-double himself," Perkins said. "The most skilled center to ever touch the game, to play the game of basketball. You want dimes? He got that. You want rebounding? He got that. You want the scoring package? He got that. And he's an NBA champion."

Perkins' claim comes a few days after HoopsHype listed Olajuwon as the top foreign player. As for the most-skilled center comment, I'm sure David Robinson, Shaquille O'Neal, Patrick Ewing and Olajuwon would take exception to that.

It should be noted Perkins clearly stated this is his opinion. As an NBA analyst, he is entitled to say whatever he wants. Regardless, it sparks a great debate.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com