Former NBA Coach George Karl's Hoops for Kamala Harris Idea Comes To Life
Former NBA coach George Karl's dream is becoming reality.
A week after he posted on Twitter about his interest to set up a Hoops for Harris zoom call in support of Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign, it is now happening.
He took to Twitter to make it official.
"We Suggested it and you all wanted it" "Announcing our first game, September 4th! Let's go!!"
The idea comes after a series of zoom calls amongst various groups (Black Women for Harris, Black Men for Harris, Latinos for Harris, Women for Harris, White Dudes for Harris, etc.) have been established support Vice President Harris. The calls have generated thousands of supporters and millions of dollars raised in donations.
Karl's idea now reached some major players in the Democratic Party. At a DNC event in Chicago just before the convention, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Kentucky Delegate John Y Brown III made an announcement about Hoops for Harris.
Brown was Kentucky's Secretary of State from 1996-2004.
Brown told the audience he met Shapiro in the lobby. Shapiro noted he was a basketball fan. Brown said he got a call from Karl saying he was launching Hoops for Harris, much to the delight of the audience.
Brown then complimented Shapiro by saying he has "the best crossover than any other governor in the US."
Since Karl made the announcement, former player Rex Chapman took to Twitter to post his enthusiasm.
"Let's Go!" he posted.
Among the players the page is following on Twitter include Steph Curry and Jewell Lloyd of the Seattle Storm. It remains to be seen who will join the call.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
