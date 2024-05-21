Larry Bird A Top Five All-Time 3-Point Shooter? Not According To JJ Redick
Former NBA player JJ Redick had quite the ending to a conversation with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
The two were speaking on Redick's "Old Man And The Three" podcast recently about 3-point shooting. It ended with Booker saying, "You won't hear from him again,. You wont' hear from Larry Legend again."
Larry Legend, of course, is Boston Celtics great Larry Bird.
Redick replied, "I'm pretty sure Larry wasn't going to return a [interview] request."
It all started last year when Redick appeared on ESPN with Stephen A. Smith and "Mad Dog." They were discussing if Bird or Steph Curry was the better 3-point shooter. Redick said Bird would struggle in today's game at the arc because of different defenses.
"When I watch Steph Curry off the ball in a playoff game, getting grabbed and held by Marcus Smart, they're attached to him at all times," Redick said. "Then when I watch Larry Bird come off a pin-down and nobody is within five feet of him."
It led to Redick taking lots of criticism from fans of the 1980s and 1990s era. Bird was considered the first dominant player from outside, turning the 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend into his personal showcase.
After a year's worth of criticism, Redick felt the need to re-address the situation with Booker. He said he meant no disrespect toward Bird.
"I disrespected Larry Bird," Redick said almost sarcastically. "I said he was one of the greatest shooters ever, but he's not a top five 3-point shooter ever and that's disrespectful?"
