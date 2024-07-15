Looking Back At Florence Griffith Joyner-Designer Indiana Pacers Uniforms In The 1990s
Olympic legend Florence Griffith Joyner was one of the most glamourous athletes of all time.
She was known as "Flo-Jo" because she exuded style along with strength. She won three gold medals at the1988 Seoul Olympics along with being named the fastest woman in the world.
When she retired from track and field in 1989, she took on many different roles. She dabbled in acting, writing, and fashion designing.
Her most notable achievement in fashion was designing the uniforms for the Indiana Pacers.
After the Pacers finished 28-54 in the1988-89 season, they were in need of revampingin more ways than one.
Rebecca Polihronis, an upaid intern with the Pacers' front office, created a photo montage of Flo-Jo's fashion choices before pitching the idea of her designing the uniforms to her higher ups.
The idea became a reality when Flo-Jo appeared for a press conference on June 29, 1989 to showcase her design sketches for what the uniforms would look like.
She made it clear her trademark one leggers were out of the question.
From 1990-1997, the Pacers donned what became known as "the Flo-Jos". Their unique style included longer shorts, a darker blue color, a V-neck jersey, and a comfortable stretch fabric.
The Indiana Pacers family embraced them wholeheartedly. They went on to become the franchises' trademark look during the Reggie Miller era.
Flo-Jo knew how to make anybody a fashionista.
