NBA Great Begs LeBron James To Make One Crucial Change In Life

Shandel Richardson

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
LeBron James has been criticized for just about everything during his NBA career. A former rival recently called out James for another reason. It has nothing to do with his performance on the court. Former Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce took it to another level by saying it's time for James to shave his head.

He made the comments on an episode of "Speak On" on FS1.

"So LeBron, if you're listening," Pierce said. "This is what I need you to do. I love you LeBron. But check this out, I need you to go to the bathroom, grab those clippers, close your eyes and just come straight down the middle. It's time to let it go. It's time to give the keys

Pundits and fans have long suggested it's time for James to go bald because of his fading hairline. Despite it all, James has never listened. This was Pierce's way of perhaps convincing James to make the change. The segment drew nearly 3,600 likes on Instagram.

"That's the stage," Pierce said. "It's hard for him to let that go. That's what I'm saying for LeBron. He gotta let that go, too."

James is entering his 23rd NBA season. He has played the Cleveland Cavaliers twice, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers. Maybe this is finally the year he reports to training camp with a new look.

