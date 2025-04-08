NBA Great Kevin Garnett Gives Major Praise To Paige Bueckers And UConn After NCAA Title
Basketball legends are weighing in on UConn's dominant NCAA title victory over South Carolina, including NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.
"Salute. Shoutout to the ladies of UCONN..y'all did ya thing," Garnett said on his Instagram story Sunday night.
ESPN shared an old photo of star guard Paige Bueckers in Garnett's jersey, illustrating the full circle moment of her receiving praise from a player she was a fan of.
Bueckers' has enjoyed a riveting career at UConn, adding her name to a long list of greats in women's basketball, such as Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore. She said her final goodbyes to the school at the championship celebration, the first of her career.
"I just feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the whole entire journey, the entire five years I've been here, and however long everyone else has been here," Bueckers said. "This place is a second home to me. I'm forever indebted to you guys. We are all forever indebted to you guys. From the bottom of my heart, I love you, we all love you, and thank you so much for everything."
Bueckers is the projected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, hailed as a generational talent entering the pros next season. She averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals this year, capping her tenure in Connecticut with a storybook ending.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Back in the Day NBA. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.