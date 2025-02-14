NBA Great Was The Original Khris Middleton With Milwaukee Bucks
Today's Milwaukee Bucks fans would almost certainly consider Khris Middleton as the best small forward in franchise history.
The 1990s fans would say Glenn "Big Dog" Robinson.
Longtime Bucks followers know the real answer. His name is Marques Johnson, the five-time NBA All-Star who is in the Hall of Fame. He averaged 20.1 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists during his 11-year career. He had the most success with the Bucks from 1977-84
"I think it's more of today's generation," Johnson said. "It's just kind of what have you done for me lately, to quote Janet Jackson. I've even said I have no qualms with people giving Khris Middleton his flowers now in terms of what he was able to do. In terms of just pure basketball-playing ability, I'm better. In terms on winning a championship, he's far and beyond anything that I've ever done."
The only knock against Johnson is he never brought a championship to Milwaukee. The Bucks were unable to get past the Julius Erving Philadelphia 76ers and Larry Bird-led Boston Celtics.
"I have no issues whatsoever," said Johnson, who is now the Bucks' television broadcast analyst. "Like I said, overall basketball, [Middleton] couldn't hang with me," Johnson said. "And I always tell him, `If I was 30 years younger, I would get in yo ass.' But as a dynamic kind of clutch performance guy, I embrace him wholeheartedly."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA