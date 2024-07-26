Scottie Pippen Tokenizes Chicago Bulls' 1991 Game 5 Championship Ball On Blockchain
Scottie Pippen is making history using cryptocurrency.
He took to X/Twitter to announce he'll tokenize the 1991 NBA championship ball on Blockchain. This comes days after he posted about an "exciting" new project in the works.
Here's what he wrote Monday: "There is something BIG coming to the blockchain! It’s a secret for now… but I’ll send a private link to 10 people who RETWEET this. Stay tuned!"
Thirty three years ago, it was Pippen who held the ball when the Chicago Bulls defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the 1991 NBA Finals. It was the first of the Bulls six championships in eight years over the course of the 1990s.
Years later, Pippen is capitalizing on history in a new way.
Pippen is an adamant supporter of cryptocurrency. In 2022, he started his own non-fungible token (NFT) collection. He took to X/Twitter to thank his followers after his collection sold out.
As of late, Pippen engaged with his social media followers on matters relating to cryptocurrency. He started a debate on whether to invest in Ethereum vs Solana blockchains. His response generated over 5,000 comments.
In the leadup to this announcement, Michael Staylor, co-creator of MicroStrategy behemoth responded to Pippen on X/Twitter with advice about investing in Bitcoin.
Pippen established a website as well as an X/Twitter page for the new ball project.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.