Wife Of Scottie Pippen Has Regrets About Dating NBA Son's Teammate
NBA great Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, is no stranger to making tabloid headlines.
She is now once again in the news after revealing she had a relationship with NBA player Malik Beasley in 2020. The situation becomes more bizarre when adding the element of Beasley and her son, Scottie Jr., were teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers three years later.
"That was a mistake but I had Covid," Larsa Pippen said on the Jason Lee Show. "I had Covid brain. I just had Covid. I was stuck in my house. I hadn't gone anywhere and he [Beasley] was there."
Larsa Pippen said there were no issues between her son and Beasley when they were teammates.
"They had a conversation when they were on the same team and it was fine," Pippen said. "... At the same, who am I supposed to date?"
Larsa Pippen also made headlines when she was dating Michael Jordan's son, Marcus. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were teammates for several years with the Chicago Bulls. They won six championships together in the 1990s. Some call them the greatest duo in NBA history.
Larsa Pippen's relationship with Marcus Jordan was well-publicized. They eventually became kings of the tabloids before their breakup in March of 2024. Pippen, a Hall of Famer, has rarely spoke on the situation.
