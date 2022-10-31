Trades NBA Teams Could Consider Making Heading Into November

We are entering the month of November at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season and while no teams seem to be on the verge of making deals right now, there are a handful of organizations that are always interested in listening to offers that come their way.

The trade deadline may be just over four months away, but it is never too early to begin looking at different scenarios that could arise.

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily at the start of the season and a lot of trade discussion is centered around Russell Westbrook right now. Will Los Angeles look to deal the All-Star guard?

Jae Crowder remains on the Phoenix Suns roster, but it does not appear as if he is willing to make amends with the team and return in the final year of his contract. How will the Suns approach this situation over the next several weeks?

With Robert Williams III sidelined after offseason knee surgery, the Boston Celtics have been left thin in their frontcourt. Could they possibly make a move ahead of the start of 2023 in order to add some more depth in the paint?

Here are several hypothetical trade scenarios that teams across the NBA could consider making as the 2022-23 season progresses into the month of November.

Los Angeles Lakers Upgrade Shooting Depth

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: G/F Josh Richardson, F Doug McDermott

San Antonio Spurs Receive: G Russell Westbrook, G Max Christie

Russell Westbrook has been on the trade block ever since the Los Angeles Lakers lost their first game with him as a member of their team. This fit was questioned when the Lakers first traded for Westbrook and now, it is very clear to see that Russ does not fit in alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

If there is one thing the Lakers need right now in order to possibly start winning games, it is shooting depth, as they currently rank last in the league in three-point shooting percentage.

A potential trade with the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner is certainly still a possibility if the Lakers are willing to meet the Pacers’ price, but going out and trying to make a deal with the San Antonio Spurs could be a lot less costly for Los Angeles.

Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott are both experienced shooters out on the wing who would instantly give the Lakers depth and skilled players that they so desperately need right now.

Now in his eighth NBA season, Richardson has shot 36.7 percent from three-point range for his career and in six games with the Spurs this season, he is shooting 45.2 percent from long-range. As for McDermott, he has shot 41.0 percent from three-point range in his career and is shooting 45.2 percent from long-range through seven games with the Spurs this season.

Given the Spurs hot start to the season, who knows if they will be looking to make some trades, but they are rebuilding right now, which is why veterans like Richardson and McDermott will likely hit the trade block. If San Antonio is willing to take on Russell Westbrook’s contract and possibly waive him upon arrival, the Lakers would make out well in this trade and save draft picks in the process.

Jae Crowder Heads To Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: F Jae Crowder

Phoenix Suns Receive: F Matisse Thybulle, G/F Furkan Korkmaz

Nobody expected the Philadelphia 76ers to begin the 2022-23 NBA season like they have, which is why it is clear that change is inevitable. This team has high championship aspirations and while they will figure things out, it never hurts to bring in experienced players who have been to the NBA Finals before.

Jae Crowder is available in trade talks right now and it may not take too much for the 76ers to get him from the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns have made it clear that they want immediate value over future value and draft picks in a deal for Crowder, which is why Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz could be of use to them.

Thybulle is a terrific defender and after failing to reach a contract extension with the 76ers prior to the start of this season, the young wing has barely played. Alongside Mikal Bridges on the wing, Matisse Thybulle could fit right in as a key defensive stopper off-the-bench in Phoenix.

Furkan Korkmaz is another bench player the 76ers have barely utilized to begin the year due to the arrival of De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. For his career, Korkmaz has shot 35.4 percent from three-point range, giving the Suns another spot-up shooter on their bench.

Depth is the one thing the Suns need to make sure they add in any trade involving Jae Crowder, which is why the Sixers should be looked at as a potential destination here. They have the assets needed in order to acquire Crowder, the only question is whether or not they will give up a player like Thybulle to get him.

Boston Adds A Young Frontcourt Talent

Boston Celtics Receive: F Jarred Vanderbilt

Utah Jazz Receive: F Justin Jackson (to be waived), POR 2023 2nd Round Pick (via BOS), BOS 2025 1st Round Pick (Top-10 Protected)

The Boston Celtics have made it clear that they will be looking to utilize their trade exceptions to add frontcourt depth and with Robert Williams III sidelined right now with no timetable for return laid out, it would make sense for them to try and bring in another strong rebounder.

Jarred Vanderbilt is only 23-years-old and was recently traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Utah Jazz this offseason in the deal that sent Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves. Being a strong rebounder that tends to play physical in the paint, Vanderbilt could be the perfect complimentary piece for this team to add alongside Robert Williams and Al Horford in the frontcourt.

However, his price may be very high given his impact on this young Jazz team and who knows what is going on in Utah right now? The Jazz have begun the new season with a 5-2 record and they look like a talented group that could wind up sneaking into the playoffs after everyone thought they were going to be the worst team in the league!

As a result, Vanderbilt’s price could be way too high for the Celtics to meet, which is why a trade like this is unlikely at this time. As the trade deadline approaches though, it would not be a terrible idea for the Celtics to at least inquire about Jarred Vanderbilt, especially since they could easily absorb his salary using one of their exceptions.

It is also worth noting that veteran forward Rudy Gay is also a potential option for the Celtics to pursue, as Gay can play either on the wing or at the power forward position and supply them with some extra shooting depth on the bench. Who knows, maybe even Boston considers bringing back Jae Crowder and they look to target him in the near future!

Phoenix And Miami Add Veteran Assets

Phoenix Suns Receive: G Eric Gordon, F Kenyon Martin Jr.

Houston Rockets Receive: G/F Duncan Robinson, F/C Dario Saric, PHX 2023 2nd Round Pick, PHX 2024 2nd Round Pick

Miami Heat Receive: F Jae Crowder

Hey, what do you know… More Jae Crowder trade scenarios!

Let’s get a little bit crazy on this one because the Suns want “win-now” talent in a trade for Crowder and the Miami Heat have not been shy about expressing their interest in bringing the veteran forward back. Not to mention, the Suns had previously shown interest in a player like Eric Gordon last season, so maybe there is a three-team deal here that could be worked out.

Eric Gordon has one more year left on his contract after this season and it is non-guaranteed, meaning that the Suns could waive him with non penalty and possibly re-sign him to a smaller, more team-friendly contract in the 2023 offseason. Kenyon Martin Jr. was not afraid to request a trade from the Houston Rockets this past offseason and he is an athletic forward that could aid the Suns off-the-bench as a high-energy rebounding threat type of rotational guy.

The Suns should be willing to move on from Dario Saric with the arrival of Jock Landale in their frontcourt and Kenyon Martin Jr. would fill Saric’s shoes, potentially being utilized in a similar role that the New Orleans Pelicans use Larry Nance Jr. in currently.

So why would the Rockets want to give up a veteran they have been unwilling to trade over the years and a young, athletic forward for a big man coming off of an ACL injury in Dario Saric? Well, because they get two second-round picks over the next two seasons, plus a key sharpshooter in Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat, who has made the second-most three-pointers in the league since the start of the 2019-20 season.

Maybe Miami is unwilling to move Robinson for Crowder straight up, but if they continue to struggle this season and they continue to give Robinson limited minutes, maybe this is not as crazy of a scenario as it looks like.

The Suns add the depth they want, the Rockets get a young sharpshooter plus draft picks and the Heat get their veteran forward back in an attempt to get back to the NBA Finals.

Pelicans Deal Jaxson Hayes To Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: G Payton Pritchard, POR 2023 2nd Round Pick (via BOS)

Boston Celtics Receive: F/C Jaxson Hayes

Remember how we mentioned that the Boston Celtics need to add frontcourt talent earlier and how they will be looking to utilize their trade exceptions for a big man or two at some point this year?

Well, Jaxson Hayes could wind up seeing the trade block at some point this season given that he is in the final year of his contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. Larry Nance Jr. has filled minutes behind Jonas Valanciunas as a “small-ball” center in some rotations for the Pelicans and New Orleans still has Willy Hernangomez under contract as a backup center on their roster.

The point is that the Pelicans can get away with moving Jaxson Hayes this season, that way he does not sign an offer sheet with another team in the offseason and leave New Orleans with the Pelicans getting nothing in return.

The Pelicans could use some added shooting depth on their bench and even though they may not utilize him much, Payton Pritchard is not a bad player for them to have. He could sit behind the likes of CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado on the depth chart in order to work on his game a little more and we have seen glimpses of Pritchard’s shooting potential in Boston.

Maybe the Pelicans would need more value if they were to give up Hayes, but this is not a bad deal on Boston’s end of things whatsoever, especially since they added Malcolm Brogdon in the offseason and do not seem to have space for Payton Pritchard long-term.

A strong rebounder who has proven to be a shot-blocking presence at either the center or power forward position, Jaxson Hayes is a nice alternate option for the Celtics to add on their bench alongside Robert Williams III and Al Horford.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.