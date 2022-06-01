Arsenal Duo Make PFA Young Player Of The Year Shortlist But Phil Foden Tipped To Retain Award

The nominees for the 2022 Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year award have been released.

Two of the six shortlisted candidates are Arsenal starlets in the shape of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

Chelsea right-back Reece James, Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey and Conor Gallagher - who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace - are also on the shortlist.

But the favorite to win the award is Manchester City's Phil Foden.

PFA Young Player Of The Year 2022 Shortlist

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, on loan from Chelsea)

Reece James (Chelsea)

Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Foden is looking to retain the PFA Young Player of the Year gong after winning it in 2021.

The City midfielder has already received the title of Premier League Young Player of the Season for his performances in the 2021/22 campaign.

For the Premier League's official award, a player must be 23 or younger when the season starts. Foden only turned 22 last month.

But for the PFA prize, a young player is someone aged 21 or below on the 1st of July directly before the season starts.

Foden scored nine goals and provided five assists in 28 EPL games for champions City.

Saka netted 11 goals and made seven assists in 38 appearances for the Gunners, who finished fifth in the table.

The award winner will be crowned on June 9.