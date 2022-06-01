Skip to main content

Arsenal Duo Make PFA Young Player Of The Year Shortlist But Phil Foden Tipped To Retain Award

The nominees for the 2022 Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year award have been released.

Two of the six shortlisted candidates are Arsenal starlets in the shape of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

Chelsea right-back Reece James, Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey and Conor Gallagher - who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace - are also on the shortlist.

But the favorite to win the award is Manchester City's Phil Foden.

PFA Young Player Of The Year 2022 Shortlist

  • Phil Foden (Manchester City)
  • Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, on loan from Chelsea)
  • Reece James (Chelsea)
  • Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)
  • Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
  • Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) 

Foden is looking to retain the PFA Young Player of the Year gong after winning it in 2021.

The City midfielder has already received the title of Premier League Young Player of the Season for his performances in the 2021/22 campaign.

For the Premier League's official award, a player must be 23 or younger when the season starts. Foden only turned 22 last month.

But for the PFA prize, a young player is someone aged 21 or below on the 1st of July directly before the season starts.

Foden scored nine goals and provided five assists in 28 EPL games for champions City.

Saka netted 11 goals and made seven assists in 38 appearances for the Gunners, who finished fifth in the table.

The award winner will be crowned on June 9.

Phil Foden pictured after scoring for Manchester City against Everton in February 2022

Phil Foden pictured after scoring for Manchester City against Everton in February 2022

Phil Foden pictured after scoring for Manchester City against Everton in February 2022
News

Arsenal Duo Make PFA Young Player Of The Year Shortlist But Phil Foden Tipped To Retain Award

By Robert Summerscales25 seconds ago
Lionel Messi pictured warming up ahead of Finalissima 2022 between Argentina and Italy at Wembley
News

What Is Finalissima? CONMEBOL And UEFA's Cup Of Champions Explained

By Robert Summerscales44 minutes ago
Manchester United's no.6 Paul Pogba pictured leaving the field during his side's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022
News

Manchester United Confirm Paul Pogba's Exit On Free Transfer With 835-Word Tribute

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Kurt Zouma pictured (center) leaving Thames Magistrates Court on June 1, 2022 after being sentenced to 180 hours of community service for cat abuse
News

Kurt Zouma Avoids Jail But Is Banned From Keeping Cats For Five Years

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
A general view of the Puskas Arena ahead of Hungary vs England in September 2021
News

How 30,000 Hungary Fans Have Got Tickets For England Game Despite UEFA Stadium Ban

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured in action against Reims in January 2022 - his first game for PSG after testing positive for COVID
News

Lionel Messi Explains How COVID Affected His Performance During First Season At PSG

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
A general view of the UEFA Nations League trophy
News

UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Fixtures: All Dates For League A Plus Format Info And Sorting Rules

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Ivan Perisic points to the badge on his Tottenham jersey after signing from Inter Milan
News

Versatile Tottenham Signing Ivan Perisic Can Fill Four Positions In Antonio Conte's 3-4-3

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured entering the Bernabeu stadium for Real Madrid's Champions League party after the 2022 final
Watch

Real Madrid Fans Cheer Gareth Bale As Five-Time Champions League Winner Waves Goodbye

By Robert SummerscalesMay 30, 2022