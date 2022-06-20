Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck Steps Down But New Owners To Keep American As Advisor

It's all change in the Chelsea boardroom this summer.

Three weeks after Todd Boehly and his consortium bought the club from Roman Abramovich, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has announced that he is stepping down.

American Buck, 76, has been Chelsea chairman since 2003 when Abramovich bought the club.

It was originally understood that Buck would continue in the role following Boehly and Co's purchase.

But Chelsea published a statement on Monday to explain that Buck would cease to be chairman from June 30, but that he "will continue to support the Club as a Senior Advisor".

Bruce Buck (left) and Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022 IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

In the statement, Buck was quoted as saying: "I am proud to have helped Chelsea realize great success on the pitch and make a positive impact in the community.

"Now is the right time to step down and let new ownership build on the strong foundations we have in place.

"The owners have a compelling vision for Chelsea's future, and I look forward to helping them achieve it in this new role alongside our incredible staff, players, coaches and supporters."

Boehly added: "Bruce has led Chelsea Football Club to the highest levels of international and domestic football, while also developing one of the most active social responsibility projects in sport,

"We thank Bruce for his service and his commitment to the club."

While Buck is standing down from the Chelsea board, director Marina Granovskaia, who has played a key role in the club's transfer business since 2013, is staying put for now.

But a report by Bild has claimed that she could too stand down in August after one final transfer window.