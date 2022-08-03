Dean Henderson Had A Bright Future At Manchester United But He May Have Blown It

Dean Henderson was a future no.1 at Manchester United.

The 25-year-old had spent more than 10 years at the club since joining as a 14-year-old in 2014.

But he could not wait any longer.

After joining Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan this summer, Henderson decided to trash United in interviews with talkSPORT and ITV.

Henderson wanted to vent.

He wanted the public to know that "false promises" had been made to him last summer, telling him that he was going to start the 2021/22 season as United's first-choice keeper.

Henderson may well have started last season as United's no.1 had he not contracted COVID in August and been unavailable for their opening three matches.

By the time Henderson was fit enough to return, David de Gea was in fine form and would eventually be voted as United's Player of the Season.

Dean Henderson pictured during Manchester United's FA Cup defeat by Middlesbrough in February IMAGO/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

The circumstances were unfortunate for Henderson but no footballer can be promised a guaranteed place in a team.

Had he waited, his time may still have come though.

This summer saw a change of manager at Old Trafford.

New boss Erik ten Hag may well have been open to picking Henderson ahead of De Gea as the Dutchman looks to build a future-proof United side. Especially as De Gea only has a year left on his current contract.

But in his bombshell interview with talkSPORT, Henderson revealed that he had refused to train or even speak with Ten Hag because he was so desperate to leave.

Henderson's impatience may well come back to bite him 12 months from now.

He has only joined Forest on a season-long loan and there is a very good chance that they will be relegated, which would make it difficult for them to buy him permanently.

Meanwhile, Henderson's United contract - worth £110,000 per week, according to the Manchester Evening News - does not expire until June 2025.

But his conduct this summer will likely make Ten Hag think twice about trusting him.