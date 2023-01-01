Calendar Year EPL Table: Arsenal 3rd Despite Winning More Games Than Man City In 2022

Arsenal won more Premier League games than any other team in 2022.

The Gunners were victorious in 25 of their 35 EPL matches from January 1 to December 31.

But both Manchester City and Liverpool earned more points than Arsenal, despite recording fewer wins.

Arsenal won 25 Premier League games in 2022 IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

City were the best EPL team in 2022.

Pep Guardiola's side scored more goals than any other team and finished the year with a goal different of +62.

Tottenham were the second highest-scoring side, after netting 80 goals.

Calendar Year Premier League Table: 2022