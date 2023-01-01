Calendar Year EPL Table: Arsenal 3rd Despite Winning More Games Than Man City In 2022
Arsenal won more Premier League games than any other team in 2022.
The Gunners were victorious in 25 of their 35 EPL matches from January 1 to December 31.
But both Manchester City and Liverpool earned more points than Arsenal, despite recording fewer wins.
City were the best EPL team in 2022.
Pep Guardiola's side scored more goals than any other team and finished the year with a goal different of +62.
Tottenham were the second highest-scoring side, after netting 80 goals.
Calendar Year Premier League Table: 2022
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
1. Man City
34
24
7
3
92
30
+62
79
2. Liverpool
35
24
7
4
77
29
+48
79
3. Arsenal
35
25
2
8
69
39
+30
77
4. Newcastle
36
21
9
6
57
31
+26
72
5. Tottenham
37
22
5
10
80
43
+37
71
6. Man Utd
36
17
8
11
51
51
0
59
7. Chelsea
33
16
8
9
52
36
+16
56
8. Brighton
36
14
9
13
53
50
+3
51
9. Brentford
37
13
10
14
54
58
-4
49
10. Crystal Palace
35
12
11
12
40
40
0
47
11. Leicester
37
12
8
17
57
56
+1
44
12. Aston Villa
36
11
8
17
45
51
-6
41
13. West Ham
36
11
6
19
39
48
-9
39
14. Wolves
37
11
6
20
35
55
-20
39
15. Leeds
36
10
8
18
47
72
-25
38
16. Everton
38
9
8
21
35
57
-22
35
17. Southampton
36
8
7
21
38
70
-32
31
18. Fulham
17
7
4
6
29
27
+2
25
19. Burnley
22
6
6
10
19
29
-10
24
20. Bournemouth
17
4
4
9
18
36
-18
16
21. Nottingham Forest
16
3
4
9
11
33
-22
13
22. Norwich
19
3
3
13
15
42
-27
12
23. Watford
21
2
4
15
12
42
-30
10