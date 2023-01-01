Skip to main content

Calendar Year EPL Table: Arsenal 3rd Despite Winning More Games Than Man City In 2022

Arsenal won more Premier League games than any other team in 2022.

The Gunners were victorious in 25 of their 35 EPL matches from January 1 to December 31.

But both Manchester City and Liverpool earned more points than Arsenal, despite recording fewer wins.

Bukayo Saka pictured (center) after scoring for Arsenal in a 3-2 win over Liverpool in October 2022

Arsenal won 25 Premier League games in 2022

City were the best EPL team in 2022.

Pep Guardiola's side scored more goals than any other team and finished the year with a goal different of +62.

Tottenham were the second highest-scoring side, after netting 80 goals.

Calendar Year Premier League Table: 2022

The Premier League table based on results in the 2022 calendar year.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts

1. Man City

34

24

7

3

92

30

+62

79

2. Liverpool

35

24

7

4

77

29

+48

79

3. Arsenal

35

25

2

8

69

39

+30

77

4. Newcastle

36

21

9

6

57

31

+26

72

5. Tottenham

37

22

5

10

80

43

+37

71

6. Man Utd

36

17

8

11

51

51

0

59

7. Chelsea

33

16

8

9

52

36

+16

56

8. Brighton

36

14

9

13

53

50

+3

51

9. Brentford

37

13

10

14

54

58

-4

49

10. Crystal Palace

35

12

11

12

40

40

0

47

11. Leicester

37

12

8

17

57

56

+1

44

12. Aston Villa

36

11

8

17

45

51

-6

41

13. West Ham

36

11

6

19

39

48

-9

39

14. Wolves

37

11

6

20

35

55

-20

39

15. Leeds

36

10

8

18

47

72

-25

38

16. Everton

38

9

8

21

35

57

-22

35

17. Southampton

36

8

7

21

38

70

-32

31

18. Fulham

17

7

4

6

29

27

+2

25

19. Burnley

22

6

6

10

19

29

-10

24

20. Bournemouth

17

4

4

9

18

36

-18

16

21. Nottingham Forest

16

3

4

9

11

33

-22

13

22. Norwich

19

3

3

13

15

42

-27

12

23. Watford

21

2

4

15

12

42

-30

10

