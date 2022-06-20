Erling Haaland Not Good Enough To Make Real Madrid's Starting XI, Claims Florentino Perez

Florentino Perez has claimed that Real Madrid did not sign Erling Haaland this summer because the 21-year-old is not yet good enough to start regularly for the club.

Haaland is one of the most exciting central strikers in world soccer but Real currently have Karim Benzema, 34, in that position.

Benzema is set to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or after scoring 44 goals in 46 games for Real last season.

Haaland scored 29 goals in 30 games for Borussia Dortmund last term, but there is only room for one no.9 in Real's current 4-3-3 formation.

"We have Benzema, so it was impossible to have him and Karim," Real president Perez told El Chiringuito.

"We couldn't sign Haaland to sit on the bench. Haaland is an amazing, fantastic player."

Haaland signed for Manchester City this summer after the English champions activated a €60 million clause in his Dortmund contract.

The Norway international could yet become a Real player in the future though.

Haaland is likely to sign for Real in 2024 if he passes a two-year medical examination in the Premier League.

Haaland signed a five-year contract with City this summer but, according to AS, that contract can be bought out for €150 million after two years.

Real are expected to make their move for Haaland in 2024 providing he is in good shape physically.

Although Haaland's goal record is freakishly impressive, his injury record is slightly concerning.

Haaland missed 28 Dortmund games between 2020 and 2022 with range of injuries, including muscular problems, as well as knee and hip issues.