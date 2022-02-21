Jadon Sancho Praised By Former Man United Duo After Swaggering Wide Show At Leeds

Jadon Sancho produced the best performance of his Manchester United career so far in Sunday's 4-2 win at Leeds.

No Red Devils player had more shots (3) than the former Borussia Dortmund star, but it was his dribbling and creativity which were most impressive.

Sancho assisted two of his side's four goals and created another massive chance for Anthony Elanga.

Former United forward Dion Dublin, who played at Old Trafford between 1992 and 1994, raved about Sancho on the BBC's Match of the Day 2 program.

Dublin praised Sancho for "staying out of the way", suggesting that by staying as close to the touchline as possible he was able to create more space for his team by stretching the Leeds defense.

"We are just starting to see what we want to see," Dublin added.

"Whether he is on the left or right, you want to see him attacking a defender or two defenders."

Jadon Sancho was the man of the match as Manchester United won 4-2 at Leeds on Sunday IMAGO/Mark Cosgrove

Sancho certainly did take on defenders.

He picked the ball up inside his own half and beat three Leeds players en route to setting up Elanga for a chance in the second half.

Sancho assisted United's second goal with a cross from the right for Bruno Fernandes.

His second assist came from United's left side, where he played in Fred.

Remarkably, Sancho had not registered a single Premier League assist in 20 appearances prior to his double against Leeds.

Former United captain Roy Keane praised Sancho during Sky Sports' coverage of Sunday's match.

"He's getting a bit of swagger back," said Keane, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"It's nice to see because he was getting heavily criticized."