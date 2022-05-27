Skip to main content

Liverpool Fans' New Luis Diaz Banner Blasted For Insulting Colombia

A banner created by a group of Liverpool fans with the intention of showing their support for Luis Diaz has been blasted as offensive on two counts.

Diaz, who has been capped 35 times by Colombia, joined Liverpool from Porto in January and has already become a firm favorite among the Anfield crowd.

Ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Paris, a banner made to celebrate Diaz went viral on social media.

It had been decorated with the words: "Only Columbia's finest gets through Liverpool customs".

Soccer fans, including many Liverpool supporters, were quick to express their disappointment at the banner's crude reference to Colombia's notorious cocaine trade.

Many also pointed out that the name of Diaz's country had been spelled incorrectly.

One fan wrote: "With respect, this is national stereotyping that Diaz would hate.

Another replied: "You managed to insult Luis Diaz's country twice."

It is not certain whether Diaz will start for Liverpool against Real Madrid on Saturday or if Sadio Mane will get the nod instead.

Diaz has made six appearances in the Champions League in his first five months as a Liverpool player - three as a starter and three off the bench - and scored two goals.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz pictured training at the Stade de France on the eve of the 2022 Champions League final

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz pictured training at the Stade de France on the eve of the 2022 Champions League final

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz pictured training at the Stade de France on the eve of the 2022 Champions League final
News

Liverpool Fans' New Luis Diaz Banner Blasted For Insulting Colombia

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
A plane carrying the Liverpool team to Paris for the Champions League final is pictured being given a water salute by the fire brigade at John Lennon Airport
News

Thiago And Fabinho On Board As Liverpool Fly To Paris After Plane Receives Water Salute

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Liverpool vs Real Madrid combined XI by Steve McManaman
News

Steve McManaman Says Only Two Real Madrid Players Would Get Into Liverpool XI

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Thibaut Courtois pictured missing a penalty for Chelsea against Arsenal in the 2017 Community Shield at Wembley
News

Real Madrid Keeper Thibaut Courtois Ready To Be Real Madrid Penalty Taker In UCL Final

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Manchester City loanee Julian Alvarez pictured in action for River Plate in May 2022
Watch

Highlights: River Plate 8-1 Alianza Lima - Watch Man City Loanee Julian Alvarez Score Six Goals

By Robert SummerscalesMay 25, 2022
Erling Haaland pictured in full Manchester City kit outside the club's training center
Watch

Erling Haaland Pictured In Full Manchester City Kit After Announcement Photoshoot

By Robert SummerscalesMay 25, 2022
A general view of a Chelsea-branded corner flag at Stamford Bridge
News

Chelsea Transfer Budget Set At £200m After Government Approves £4.25bn Takeover

By Robert SummerscalesMay 25, 2022
Jose Mourinho pictured kissing his winners medal after leading Roma to glory in the first ever Europa Conference League final
News

Jose Mourinho Makes More History As Roma Win First Ever UEFA Europa Conference League

By Robert SummerscalesMay 25, 2022
Mo Salah (left) pictured with Sadio Mane and the FA Cup trophy after Liverpool's victory over Chelsea in the 2022 final at Wembley
News

Mo Salah Is Staying At Liverpool But Sadio Mane Won't Reveal His Plans Until After UCL Final

By Robert SummerscalesMay 25, 2022