Liverpool Fans' New Luis Diaz Banner Blasted For Insulting Colombia

A banner created by a group of Liverpool fans with the intention of showing their support for Luis Diaz has been blasted as offensive on two counts.

Diaz, who has been capped 35 times by Colombia, joined Liverpool from Porto in January and has already become a firm favorite among the Anfield crowd.

Ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Paris, a banner made to celebrate Diaz went viral on social media.

It had been decorated with the words: "Only Columbia's finest gets through Liverpool customs".

Soccer fans, including many Liverpool supporters, were quick to express their disappointment at the banner's crude reference to Colombia's notorious cocaine trade.

Many also pointed out that the name of Diaz's country had been spelled incorrectly.

One fan wrote: "With respect, this is national stereotyping that Diaz would hate.

Another replied: "You managed to insult Luis Diaz's country twice."

It is not certain whether Diaz will start for Liverpool against Real Madrid on Saturday or if Sadio Mane will get the nod instead.

Diaz has made six appearances in the Champions League in his first five months as a Liverpool player - three as a starter and three off the bench - and scored two goals.