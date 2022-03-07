Liverpool Must Face FA Cup Giant Killers After Nottingham Forest Beat Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest will host Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter-final later this month after beating Huddersfield Town 2-1 in round five on Monday.

Liverpool booked their place in the quarter-finals last Wednesday when they overcame Norwich City 2-1 at Anfield.

But the seven-time winners had to wait five days before discovering who they would face in the last eight.

They knew it would be the winners of Forest vs Huddersfield and it looked like that may be the Yorkshire side when Tom Lees nodded in a Danel Sinani corner.

Forest have not lost at home in 2022. The last team to beat them at the City Ground was Huddersfield in the Championship in December.

But dreams of a double dose were dashed after Sam Surridge and Ryan Yates turned the game on its head within the space of eight first-half minutes.

Ryan Yates scored the winning goal in Nottingham Forest's 2-1 victory over Huddersfield IMAGO/News Images/Craig Thomas

Surridge had already had a potential equalizer ruled out for offside when he got on the scoresheet for real on 29 minutes.

The former Bournemouth youngster tidied up emphatically after a Naby Sarr slide tackle had halted Yates.

But Yates was not to be denied soon after when he headed in from a James Garner free-kick.

Liverpool should be wary of Forest. They thrashed defending champions Leicester 4-1 in round four, after beating the FA Cup's most successful club ever in round three when they took out Arsenal 1-0.

All quarter-finals are set to take place over the weekend of March 19 and 20.

FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Manchester City