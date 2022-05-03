Liverpool Make History By Scoring 139th Goal Of Season As Jurgen Klopp Ties UCL Finals Record

Jurgen Klopp's free-scoring Reds are the most prolific Liverpool team in the club's 129-year history.

Liverpool's 3-2 win at Villarreal on Tuesday night saw them take their tally of goals to 139 in all competitions this season.

That is an average of 2.44 goals per game.

Liverpool's progression past Villarreal saw them reach the Champions League final for the third time in five years.

Having also reached the finals of the EFL Cup and FA Cup this year, Liverpool will end this season having played 63 matches.

Liverpool won the EFL Cup final in February, meaning they are still on course for a potential quadruple.

But whether they complete that unprecedented feat or not, Liverpool have already made history by becoming the first English club ever to reach the finals of the EFL Cup, FA Cup and European Cup in the same season.

Liverpool's appearance at the Champions League final on May 28 will see Klopp equal a record held by Marcello Lippi, Sir Alex Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti.

Those three managers have all taken charge of four Champions League finals.

Klopp has so far managed in three. He was the manager of Borussia Dortmund when they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich at Wembley in 2013. Five years later Klopp was in charge of Liverpool as they were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in Kyiv.

But Klopp's losing run in Champions League finals ended in 2019 when Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid.