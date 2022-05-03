Skip to main content

Liverpool Make History By Scoring 139th Goal Of Season As Jurgen Klopp Ties UCL Finals Record

Jurgen Klopp's free-scoring Reds are the most prolific Liverpool team in the club's 129-year history.

Liverpool's 3-2 win at Villarreal on Tuesday night saw them take their tally of goals to 139 in all competitions this season.

That is an average of 2.44 goals per game.

Liverpool's progression past Villarreal saw them reach the Champions League final for the third time in five years.

Having also reached the finals of the EFL Cup and FA Cup this year, Liverpool will end this season having played 63 matches.

Liverpool won the EFL Cup final in February, meaning they are still on course for a potential quadruple. 

But whether they complete that unprecedented feat or not, Liverpool have already made history by becoming the first English club ever to reach the finals of the EFL Cup, FA Cup and European Cup in the same season.

Liverpool's appearance at the Champions League final on May 28 will see Klopp equal a record held by Marcello Lippi, Sir Alex Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti.

Those three managers have all taken charge of four Champions League finals.

Klopp has so far managed in three. He was the manager of Borussia Dortmund when they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich at Wembley in 2013. Five years later Klopp was in charge of Liverpool as they were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in Kyiv.

But Klopp's losing run in Champions League finals ended in 2019 when Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp (center) celebrates after his Liverpool side beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate to reach the 2022 Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp (center) celebrates after his Liverpool side beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate to reach the 2022 Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp (center) celebrates after his Liverpool side beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate to reach the 2022 Champions League final
News

Liverpool Make History By Scoring 139th Goal Of Season As Jurgen Klopp Ties UCL Finals Record

By Robert Summerscales4 minutes ago
Liverpool players pictured celebrating their 2019 Champions League triumph with an open-top bus parade
News

Liverpool's Plans For Trophy Parade Underway Ahead Of Potential Quadruple

By Robert Summerscales32 minutes ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured celebrating with his team after winning the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham
News

Liverpool Become Fourth Club To Reach 10 European Cup Finals

By Robert Summerscales39 minutes ago
Sadio Mane pictured scoring to seal Liverpool's 3-2 win against Villarreal in May 2022
Watch

Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool: Watch All The Goals As Reds Rally On Bad Night For Geronimo Rulli

By Robert Summerscales40 minutes ago
Ryan Giggs (left), Roy Keane (center) and David Beckham pictured during Manchester United's 2-1 win at Everton in 2003
News

Manchester United's Best Ever XI In Premier League Era Named By Roy Keane

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
David Brookes (right) pictured in action for Bournemouth against Manchester City in September 2020
News

David Brookes Confirms He Is "Cancer Free" As Wales Star Eyes Return In World Cup Year

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Jesse Lingard pictured lifting the FA Cup in 2016 after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Crystal Palace in the final
News

Jesse Lingard's Brother Slams "Classless" Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Juan Mata applauds Manchester United fans after his final Old Trafford appearance for the club in May 2022
News

Juan Mata And Nemanja Matic Wave Goodbye To Manchester United Fans After Final Home Game

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Fulham's players celebrate with the Championship trophy after their final home game of the 2021/22 season
News

Fulham Win 7-0 For Third Time This Season To Clinch Championship Trophy In Style

By Robert SummerscalesMay 2, 2022