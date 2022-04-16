Man United Fan Group's Protest Against The Glazers In Pictures, Chants And Quotes

Manchester United's Premier League game against Norwich City was preceded by a protest which involved thousands of fans marching to Old Trafford.

The target of their discontent was the Glazer family, who have been majority owners for the past 17 years.

Hundreds of fans also took part in a boycott, which saw them wait until after the 17th minute to go to their seats at Old Trafford.

Consequently, those fans missed Cristiano Ronaldo's 19th club goal of the season.

But the protest was declared as an "amazing" success by a spokesperson for 'The 1958' group who organized the event.

The spokesperson was also quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "We are going to continue to do this disruption. All the Glazers know about is sponsorship.

"But we have a team together to look at finance. We are Man United supporters, that's all we are, but we have people at different levels."

A protester was seen holding cards and a red smoke flare during a rally opposing the Glazers' ownership of Manchester United IMAGO/PA Images/Jacob King

A banner read "WE WANT OUT CLUB BACK" during a protest staged by United fans IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Phil Duncan

The Daily Mail sent a reporter to speak to fans outside of Old Trafford.

A 32-year-old season-ticket holder called Warren Rowles told the newspaper: "It's the direction of the club, we have got the money but we are not spending it in the right places.

"Liverpool and City have people in the right roles, but we give money to people who are not qualified.

"We want the Glazers out and be a profitable club again. Not in debt all the time."

Another fan was quoted as saying: "'It's long overdue and we are going to get rid of them. It's not just they take all the revenues. They have not put a penny in."

Chants heard during the protest included "We want Glazers out", "Love United, hate Glazers", "love United, stay outside" and "Joel Glazer's going to die".

United beat Norwich 3-2 after Ronaldo scored a hat-trick.