Skip to main content

Man United Fan Group's Protest Against The Glazers In Pictures, Chants And Quotes

Manchester United's Premier League game against Norwich City was preceded by a protest which involved thousands of fans marching to Old Trafford.

The target of their discontent was the Glazer family, who have been majority owners for the past 17 years.

Hundreds of fans also took part in a boycott, which saw them wait until after the 17th minute to go to their seats at Old Trafford.

Consequently, those fans missed Cristiano Ronaldo's 19th club goal of the season.

But the protest was declared as an "amazing" success by a spokesperson for 'The 1958' group who organized the event.

The spokesperson was also quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "We are going to continue to do this disruption. All the Glazers know about is sponsorship.

"But we have a team together to look at finance. We are Man United supporters, that's all we are, but we have people at different levels."

A protester is seen holding cards and a red smoke flare during a rally opposing the Glazers' ownership of Manchester United

A protester was seen holding cards and a red smoke flare during a rally opposing the Glazers' ownership of Manchester United

A banner reads "WE WANT OUT CLUB BACK" during a protest staged by Manchester United fans in April 2022

A banner read "WE WANT OUT CLUB BACK" during a protest staged by United fans

The Daily Mail sent a reporter to speak to fans outside of Old Trafford.

A 32-year-old season-ticket holder called Warren Rowles told the newspaper: "It's the direction of the club, we have got the money but we are not spending it in the right places.

"Liverpool and City have people in the right roles, but we give money to people who are not qualified.

"We want the Glazers out and be a profitable club again. Not in debt all the time."

Another fan was quoted as saying: "'It's long overdue and we are going to get rid of them. It's not just they take all the revenues. They have not put a penny in."

Chants heard during the protest included "We want Glazers out", "Love United, hate Glazers", "love United, stay outside" and "Joel Glazer's going to die".

United beat Norwich 3-2 after Ronaldo scored a hat-trick.

Fans and protesters fill Matt Busby Way ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game against Norwich

Fans and protesters filled Matt Busby Way ahead of United's EPL game against Norwich

A protester is seen holding cards and a red smoke flare during a rally opposing the Glazers' ownership of Manchester United
News

Man United Fan Group's Protest Against The Glazers In Pictures, Chants And Quotes

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Sadio Mane scores for Liverpool after tackling Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen during an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April 2022
Watch

Watch Zack Steffen Horror Error Which Allowed Sadio Mane To Score With A Slide Tackle

By Robert Summerscales49 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) celebrates with Anthony Elanga after scoring for Manchester United against Norwich
News

Hundreds Of Manchester United Fans Miss Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Due To Protest

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Dejan Kulusevski pictured celebrating a goal for Tottenham against Aston Villa in April 2022
News

Ex-Players Stunned Dejan Kulusevski Was Not Sent Off For Swinging Elbow In Loss To Brighton

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pictured applauding fans after his side's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad in March 2022
News

New Real Madrid Signing Vinicius Tobias Impresses Carlo Ancelotti In First Fortnight

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Mason Greenwood pictured in action for Manchester United against West Ham on January 22, 2022
News

Mason Greenwood Rumors About Return To Man United Training Are False, Reporters Clarify

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Sean Dyche (left) and Jurgen Klopp pictured shaking hands before Liverpool's 1-0 win at Burnley in February 2022
News

Jurgen Klopp Becomes Longest-Serving EPL Manager After Burnley Fire Sean Dyche

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
A banner reading "WE WANT THE GLAZERS OUT" is pictured during a protest by Manchester United fans in 2021
News

Another Manchester United Protest Planned After Police Break Up Training Ground Rally

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Frankfurt fans pictured at the Camp Nou where they witnessed their side knock Barcelona out of the 2021/22 Europa League
News

Barcelona President Joan Laporta "Ashamed" After Frankfurt Took Over Camp Nou

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago