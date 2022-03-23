Manchester United Have Already Interviewed Erik Ten Hag With Club Keen To Make Decision Soon

Manchester United's recruitment progress reportedly got serious this week when Erik ten Hag held an interview for the manager's job.

The Ajax boss is widely considered to be one of four main candidates to become United's next permanent boss when interim manager Ralf Rangnick moves upstairs this summer.

The other men in the frame are said to be Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique.

But Ten Hag is the bookmakers' favorite and, according to a report by the Daily Mail, he formally spoke to United's decision-makers on Monday.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag pictured in March 2022 IMAGO/ANP/Maurice van Steen

The report also claims that United are hopeful of making a decision regarding who will be their next manager before the end of April.

That would allow the new boss to get to work soon after the season ends in May, giving him maximum input in the summer transfer market and time on the training pitch in pre-season.

Ten Hag has been in charge at Ajax since December 2017. He has led the club to two Eredivisie and KNVB Cup doubles and they are in contention for a third this season.

He is under contract until June 2023 and it is believed that United would have to pay Ajax around £4m in compensation to recruit the 52-year-old this summer.