Man United Players "All Love" Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Former Teammate

Anthony Martial has emphatically denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo is a divisive character in the locker room.

Martial was teammates with Ronaldo for the first five months of this season before the Frenchman left Old Trafford to join Sevilla on loan.

Ronaldo's return to the club in August reduced Martial's game time at United because he became a direct rival for a striking spot.

But Martial had nothing but positive words for Ronaldo when he spoke to AS this week.

Martial said: "Cristiano is a top professional, one of the best in the history of the game. We all love him.

"There are things that are said in the media that are not true.

"I was in that dressing room and I know what happened."

Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial (left to right) pictured playing for Manchester United in November 2021 IMAGO/Jose Miguel Fernandez

The rumors which Martial was attempting to shut down included claims that Ronaldo had fallen out with some United teammates, including Harry Maguire.

Ronaldo further fueled rumors of disharmony when he flew to Portugal for a weekend instead of supporting his teammates in the Manchester derby away to Man City.

The 37-year-old had been ruled out of the game, which United lost 4-1, with a hip flexor injury and he decided against attending as a spectator.

Ronaldo came back with a bang though by scoring a hat-trick on his return six days later to help United beat top-four rivals Tottenham 3-2.

His three goals against Spurs saw Ronaldo become the all-time leading scorer in men's professional soccer.