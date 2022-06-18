Angel Di Maria Could Join Long List Of Players To Play For Both Barcelona And Real Madrid
Angel Di Maria could be in line to join a select list of footballers to play for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.
The 34-year-old played just shy of 200 games for Real in five seasons between 2010 and 2015, scoring 37 goals and winning six team trophies.
Di Maria joined Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Real in 2015 but he is a free agent this summer after his contract with the French champions expired.
Juventus and Barcelona have both been credited with interest in the Argentina international.
According to Sky Sports, Di Maria has already rejected one contract offer from Juve.
But a second offer has reportedly been made. Juve's original offer for Di Maria was a two-year deal but the player is said to only want to commit to one season.
Should Di Maria reject Juve's second offer then Barca look poised to pounce.
Journalist Matteo Moretto claimed earlier this month that there had been "direct contact" between Barca and Di Maria, with Relevo stating the player would prefer to play in Spain rather than Italy.
Top 10 Players To Play For Both Barcelona And Real Madrid
Di Maria would not be the first high-profile player to play for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.
He would not be the biggest name to do so either, with legends such as Ronaldo and Luis Figo having already controversially crossed that bridge.
|Player
|Barcelona
|Real Madrid
Luis Figo
1995-2000
2000-2005
Ronaldo
1996-1997
2002-2007
Michael Laudrup
1989-1994
1994-1996
Luis Enrique
1996-2004
1991-1996
Samuel Eto'o
2004-2009
1997-2000
Alfredo Di Stefano
1953 (only played in friendlies)
1953-1964
Gheorghe Hagi
1994-1996
1990-1992
Josep Samitier
1919-1932
1932-1934
Robert Prosinecki
1995-1996
1991-1995
Javier Saviola
2001-2007
2007-2009
More Players To Play For Both Barcelona And Real Madrid
1900s: Alfonso Albeniz, Jose Quirante, Luciano Lizarraga, Enrique Normand Faurie.
1910s: Arsenio Comamala, Walter Rozitsky, Jose Angel Berraondo.
1930s: Ricardo Zamora, Hilario, Mariano Garcia de la Puerta.
1950s: Alfonso Navarro, Laszlo Kaszas.
1960s: Justo Tejada, Evaristo de Macedo, Fernand Goyvaerts, Jesus Maria Pereda, Lucien Muller.
1980s: Lorenzo Amador, Bernd Schuster.
1990s: Luis Milla, Fernando Munoz, Daniel Garcia Lara, Miquel Soler, Julen Lopetegui, Albert Celades.
2000s: Alfonso Perez.