Angel Di Maria Could Join Long List Of Players To Play For Both Barcelona And Real Madrid

Angel Di Maria could be in line to join a select list of footballers to play for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old played just shy of 200 games for Real in five seasons between 2010 and 2015, scoring 37 goals and winning six team trophies.

Di Maria joined Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Real in 2015 but he is a free agent this summer after his contract with the French champions expired.

Juventus and Barcelona have both been credited with interest in the Argentina international.

Angel Di Maria pictured (center) in action for Real Madrid against Barcelona in 2011

According to Sky Sports, Di Maria has already rejected one contract offer from Juve.

But a second offer has reportedly been made. Juve's original offer for Di Maria was a two-year deal but the player is said to only want to commit to one season.

Should Di Maria reject Juve's second offer then Barca look poised to pounce.

Journalist Matteo Moretto claimed earlier this month that there had been "direct contact" between Barca and Di Maria, with Relevo stating the player would prefer to play in Spain rather than Italy.

Top 10 Players To Play For Both Barcelona And Real Madrid

Di Maria would not be the first high-profile player to play for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He would not be the biggest name to do so either, with legends such as Ronaldo and Luis Figo having already controversially crossed that bridge.

Ten top players who played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid

PlayerBarcelonaReal Madrid

Luis Figo

1995-2000

2000-2005

Ronaldo

1996-1997

2002-2007

Michael Laudrup

1989-1994

1994-1996

Luis Enrique

1996-2004

1991-1996

Samuel Eto'o

2004-2009

1997-2000

Alfredo Di Stefano

1953 (only played in friendlies)

1953-1964

Gheorghe Hagi

1994-1996

1990-1992

Josep Samitier

1919-1932

1932-1934

Robert Prosinecki

1995-1996

1991-1995

Javier Saviola

2001-2007

2007-2009

More Players To Play For Both Barcelona And Real Madrid

1900s: Alfonso Albeniz, Jose Quirante, Luciano Lizarraga, Enrique Normand Faurie.

1910s: Arsenio Comamala, Walter Rozitsky, Jose Angel Berraondo.

1930s: Ricardo Zamora, Hilario, Mariano Garcia de la Puerta.

1950s: Alfonso Navarro, Laszlo Kaszas.

1960s: Justo Tejada, Evaristo de Macedo, Fernand Goyvaerts, Jesus Maria Pereda, Lucien Muller.

1980s: Lorenzo Amador, Bernd Schuster.

1990s: Luis Milla, Fernando Munoz, Daniel Garcia Lara, Miquel Soler, Julen Lopetegui, Albert Celades.

2000s: Alfonso Perez.

