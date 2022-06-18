Angel Di Maria Could Join Long List Of Players To Play For Both Barcelona And Real Madrid

Angel Di Maria could be in line to join a select list of footballers to play for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old played just shy of 200 games for Real in five seasons between 2010 and 2015, scoring 37 goals and winning six team trophies.

Di Maria joined Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Real in 2015 but he is a free agent this summer after his contract with the French champions expired.

Juventus and Barcelona have both been credited with interest in the Argentina international.

Angel Di Maria pictured (center) in action for Real Madrid against Barcelona in 2011 IMAGO/Jan Huebner

According to Sky Sports, Di Maria has already rejected one contract offer from Juve.

But a second offer has reportedly been made. Juve's original offer for Di Maria was a two-year deal but the player is said to only want to commit to one season.

Should Di Maria reject Juve's second offer then Barca look poised to pounce.

Journalist Matteo Moretto claimed earlier this month that there had been "direct contact" between Barca and Di Maria, with Relevo stating the player would prefer to play in Spain rather than Italy.

Top 10 Players To Play For Both Barcelona And Real Madrid

Di Maria would not be the first high-profile player to play for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He would not be the biggest name to do so either, with legends such as Ronaldo and Luis Figo having already controversially crossed that bridge.

Player Barcelona Real Madrid Luis Figo 1995-2000 2000-2005 Ronaldo 1996-1997 2002-2007 Michael Laudrup 1989-1994 1994-1996 Luis Enrique 1996-2004 1991-1996 Samuel Eto'o 2004-2009 1997-2000 Alfredo Di Stefano 1953 (only played in friendlies) 1953-1964 Gheorghe Hagi 1994-1996 1990-1992 Josep Samitier 1919-1932 1932-1934 Robert Prosinecki 1995-1996 1991-1995 Javier Saviola 2001-2007 2007-2009

More Players To Play For Both Barcelona And Real Madrid

1900s: Alfonso Albeniz, Jose Quirante, Luciano Lizarraga, Enrique Normand Faurie.

1910s: Arsenio Comamala, Walter Rozitsky, Jose Angel Berraondo.

1930s: Ricardo Zamora, Hilario, Mariano Garcia de la Puerta.

1950s: Alfonso Navarro, Laszlo Kaszas.

1960s: Justo Tejada, Evaristo de Macedo, Fernand Goyvaerts, Jesus Maria Pereda, Lucien Muller.

1980s: Lorenzo Amador, Bernd Schuster.

1990s: Luis Milla, Fernando Munoz, Daniel Garcia Lara, Miquel Soler, Julen Lopetegui, Albert Celades.

2000s: Alfonso Perez.