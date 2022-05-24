"Never Over": Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Dream May Be Delayed Rather Than Dead

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that his dream of playing for Real Madrid is "never over" despite choosing Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the Spanish champions this summer.

The 23-year-old signed a new contract at PSG on Saturday, despite also having received a lucrative offer to join Real on a free transfer.

Mbappe has made it no secret in the past that Real are the club of his childhood dreams.

And although he rejected the chance to make that dream a reality this summer, Mbappe is not ruling out the possibility of it coming true further down the line.

Journalist Guillem Balague interviewed Mbappe for BBC Sport on Monday and asked him: "Real Madrid - is that over? Is that dream over?"

Mbappe replied: "Never over. Never over. The only thing is that now I have signed for three years more. You never know what can happen in the future.

"I give up to think about the future. I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris Saint-Germain."

Kylian Mbappe signed a new three-year contract with PSG over the weekend IMAGO/Xinhua/Gao Jing

Mbappe held lengthy talks with Real and came close to saying yes.

Before his new three-year contract with PSG had been publicly announced, Mbappe made sure he called Real president Florentino Perez to inform him of his decision.

"It was last week I made the decision to stay," Mbappe explained.

"First of all I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn't going to go.

"To be a great player [you have] to be honest and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship."