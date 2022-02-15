Skip to main content

Report: Ralf Rangnick Urges Man United To Chase Christopher Nkunku This Summer

Manchester United are said to have upped their level of interest in RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

The 24-year-old has provided 11 goals and seven assists in 22 Bundesliga games this season.

But his most impressive form has come in the Champions League where he is averaging more than a goal per game, having scored seven times in six matches.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is said to be the driving force behind any plans to bring Nkunku to Old Trafford.

Although Rangnick's time in the United dugout will end in the summer, he is set to stay on in a consultancy role for two more years.

Nkunku is a player Rangnick has liked for a long time.

Rangnick was Leipzig's director of football when they signed Nkunku from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

Christopher Nkunku pictured in action for RB Leipzig in February 2022

Christopher Nkunku has been a key player for RB Leipzig since his arrival from PSG in 2019

And according to ESPN, United's interest in Nkunku only began in earnest after Rangnick arrived at the club in December.

It is claimed that from that point United's scouting team was told to focus on Nkunku, who has since developed into a summer transfer target.

Leipzig do not wish to part with their star man though.

Oliver Mintzlaff, Leipzig's global head of football, said earlier this month that the club will do all they can to keep the player, whose current contract runs to 2024.

Mintzlaff told Sky Deutschland: "He will also play with us next season because of course he is a very important player. In football nothing is ever certain, but that's our plan.

"We don't have many players who can leave us in the summer. We want to strengthen the team rather than weaken it."

Christopher Nkunku pictured in action for RB Leipzig in February 2022
