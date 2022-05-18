Skip to main content

Paul Pogba In Ongoing Talks With PSG And Juventus After Man City Rejection

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are reportedly at the front of the queue to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer from Manchester United this summer.

The France midfielder has made over 200 appearances for United since rejoining the club in a world-record move from Juventus in 2016.

But his contract is due to expire on June 30 and he is free to talk to other teams.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pogba has already rejected the chance to sign for Manchester City, leaving PSG and former club Juve as his most likely destinations.

The financial package on offer in Paris is said to be more lucrative than his potential earnings in Turin, but his status within the team would likely be higher at Juve.

Pogba is already held in high esteem by Juve fans, having helped them win the Serie A title in each of his four seasons in Italy between 2012 and 2016.

The 29-year-old also lifted the Coppa Italia twice - in 2015 and 2016 - and was named in the Serie A Team of the Year in three of his four seasons with Juve.

Juve's nine-year run as champions of Italy ended last season when they finished fourth - which will also be their final position this campaign.

Pogba is not available to feature in United's final fixture this season.

A calf injury will rule him out of Sunday's trip to Crystal Palace, meaning that last month's 4-0 defeat by Liverpool was likely his final appearance for United.

Manchester United's no.6 Paul Pogba pictured leaving the field during his side's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022

