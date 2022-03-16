Skip to main content

Angry Manchester United Fans Throw Objects At Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone

Manchester United exited the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday after losing at home to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico's 1-0 victory on the night sealed a 2-1 win on aggregate and brought United back down to earth after Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics against Tottenham four days earlier.

It was a Diego Simeone masterclass. Atletico got in front thanks to a Renan Lodi header just before half-time and then managed the game brilliantly.

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes credited Simeone as the difference-maker, telling BT Sport: "Atletico are not a better team than Man United but they've got a better experienced coach.

"If he was coaching Man United they win that game."

Scholes may have been impressed by Simeone, but many United fans did not appear to be in the mood to show their appreciation.

Simeone ran towards the tunnel after the full-time whistle and was targeted with missiles from fans in that corner of Old Trafford.

Various objects, including multiple cups and bottles, were angrily thrown in Simeone's general direction.

None of them appeared to hit Simeone though.

It seems that Ronaldo was not the only person in a United shirt who failed to land a single attempt on target.

Liquid rains down near Diego Simeone after multiple Manchester United fans throw bottles and cups at the Atletico Madrid manager

