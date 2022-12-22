Highlights: Man United 2-0 Burnley - Watch Marcus Rashford And Christian Eriksen Score Memorable Goals In EFL Cup Win

Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford both scored memorable goals as Manchester United advanced to the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

Playing for the first time in more than five weeks following a mid-season break for the World Cup, United returned to action with a 2-0 win over Burnley.

The first goal arrived on 27 minutes when Aaron Wan-Bissaka's volleyed cross was met by Eriksen inside the six-yard box.

It was Eriksen's first Old Trafford goal for United.

United's second goal of the night was a spectacular solo strike by Rashford.

Marcus Rashford pictured scoring for Manchester United in a 2-0 win over Burnley in round four of the 2022/23 EFL Cup IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Ben Roberts

The England striker, fresh from scoring three goals at the World Cup in Qatar, ran with the ball from inside his own half.

Burnley's defenders backed off before Rashford danced between two of them on the edge of the penalty area and fired home a fine low shot.

United will return to Premier League action on December 27 when they host Nottingham Forest.

Highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Burnley