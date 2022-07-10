Paul Pogba Refuses To Sign Manchester United Jersey After Arriving For Juventus Medical

Paul Pogba arrived at Juventus HQ over the weekend to complete a medical ahead of his free transfer to the Turin club.

The French midfielder is heading back to his former club after spending the past six seasons at Manchester United.

Pogba was the world's most expensive soccer player in 2016 when he signed for United but his time at Old Trafford failed to live up to his £89m transfer fee.

His return to Juventus represents the opportunity to start afresh and to try to rebuild his career.

Paul Pogba pictured being greeted by a crowd of fans at the Juventus medical center on Saturday IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Alessandro Di Marco

Pogba has seemingly already put United firmly behind him, judging by his actions in northern Italy at the weekend.

A group of fans gathered outside Juve's training center and Pogba greeted them by posing for selfies and signing autographs.

He did not sign everything he was asked to though.

Pogba refused to sign a United jersey as he reacted to the fan's request by waving his finger.