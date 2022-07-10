Skip to main content

Paul Pogba Refuses To Sign Manchester United Jersey After Arriving For Juventus Medical

Paul Pogba arrived at Juventus HQ over the weekend to complete a medical ahead of his free transfer to the Turin club.

The French midfielder is heading back to his former club after spending the past six seasons at Manchester United.

Pogba was the world's most expensive soccer player in 2016 when he signed for United but his time at Old Trafford failed to live up to his £89m transfer fee.

His return to Juventus represents the opportunity to start afresh and to try to rebuild his career.

Paul Pogba pictured being greeted by a crowd of fans at the Juventus medical center on July 9, 2022

Paul Pogba pictured being greeted by a crowd of fans at the Juventus medical center on Saturday

Pogba has seemingly already put United firmly behind him, judging by his actions in northern Italy at the weekend.

A group of fans gathered outside Juve's training center and Pogba greeted them by posing for selfies and signing autographs.

He did not sign everything he was asked to though.

Pogba refused to sign a United jersey as he reacted to the fan's request by waving his finger.

Paul Pogba pictured being greeted by a crowd of fans at the Juventus medical center on July 9, 2022
Watch

Paul Pogba Refuses To Sign Manchester United Jersey After Arriving For Juventus Medical

By Robert Summerscales30 seconds ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured speaking at a press conference in Bangkok ahead of a pre-season friendly against Manchester United in July 2022
Watch

Playful Jurgen Klopp Mocks Man United By Suggesting Liverpool Are Bigger Club

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Giovani Lo Celso (left) and Sergio Reguilon pictured in November 2010
Transfer Talk

Tottenham Make It Clear That Four Players Are Up For Sale After 5th Summer Signing Arrives

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
A "Haaland 9" jersey pictured on sale in Manchester City's online store
News

Erling Haaland Makes Squad Number Decision As He Becomes Manchester City's 11th No.9

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) and N'Golo Kante (no.7) pictured during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Juventus in November 2021
News

N'Golo Kante Misses Chelsea's USA Tour Due To Covid Vaccination Status

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Raheem Sterling pictured in action for Manchester City against Watford in April 2022
News

Raheem Sterling Transfer Fee Set To Make Him Chelsea's Joint 8th Most Expensive Signing Ever

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Jay Spearing pictured playing for Liverpool U21s at the age of 33 in a preseason friendly against Caernarfon Town
News

Jay Spearing Plays First Liverpool Game In Nine Years As He Represents Under 21s Aged 33

By Robert SummerscalesJul 9, 2022
Cristian Romero (left) pictured wearing Tottenham's no.4 jersey in April 2022
News

Tottenham Announce New Squad Numbers As Cristian Romero Makes Unusual Change

By Robert SummerscalesJul 9, 2022
Top: (left to right) Steve McManaman, Sander Westerveld, Jamie Carragher, Stewart Downing. Bottom: (left to right) Robbie Fowler, Jermaine Pennant, Luis Garcia and David Thompson
News

Indoor Masters Football 2022: Results And Pictures After Liverpool Beat Man Utd In Final

By Robert SummerscalesJul 9, 2022