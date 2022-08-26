After attending every training camp practice and watching every preseason game, here are last-minute tips for players you could select in your draft.

We’re in the heart of draft season and it’s time for some final tips on who to pick from all 32 teams. We’ve got you covered with our FanNation team giving you inside information on breakout players for the 2022-23 NFL season. And if you need more fantasy prep, don’t miss SI Fantasy’s 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and Michael Fabiano’s updated PPR rankings and auction values.

NFC WEST

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Fantasy breakout: A former NFL coach told me before last season that he really liked Rams rookie WR Tutu Atwell. The second-round pick ended up getting injured and missing almost the entire season, but he has looked good this summer. With Van Jefferson banged up, the 5’ 9’’ Atwell could step up. – Craig Ellenport

Tutu Atwell is No. 156 in Shawn Childs’s fantasy WR rankings.

After 54 receptions for 435 yards in 2021, Moore could be a fantasy steal in later rounds. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Fantasy breakout: Rondale Moore is set to explode in his second season now that Kliff Kingsbury knows how to utilize the speedster. With a year of experience under his belt and DeAndre Hopkins out for six games, Moore can be a steal in the later rounds of fantasy drafts. – Donnie Druin

Rondale Moore is No. 52 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy WR rankings.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Fantasy breakout: Brandon Aiyuk generally is considered the third option in the 49ers’ passing attack after Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. But from Week 10 until the end of last season, Aiyuk led the 49ers in receiving yards. And in training camp this year, he led all starters in targets with 56, meaning Aiyuk has become new starting quarterback Trey Lance’s security blanket and No. 1 option. Aiyuk has extremely long arms and can make acrobatic catches away from his body, which makes him a good fit with Lance, whose ball placement can be erratic. Look for Aiyuk to lead the 49ers in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season. – Grant Cohn

Brandon Aiyuk is No. 39 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy WR rankings.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Fantasy breakout: Rashaad Penny led the NFL in rushing yards over the final seven weeks of 2021. Rookie Kenneth Walker is in the mix, but what’s to say Penny won’t start strong and keep the job? Seattle will run the ball a ton, and Penny could benefit the most. – Michael Fabiano

Rashaad Penny is No. 30 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy RB rankings.

Expect Lamb to top his 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

NFC EAST

DALLAS COWBOYS

Fantasy breakout: I have an unhealthy fantasy love affair with CeeDee Lamb heading into 2022. The Cowboys dealt Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup is a question mark for the first month of the season. That should mean a ton of targets for Lamb, who should catch more than 100 passes. – Michael Fabiano

CeeDee Lamb is No. 5 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy WR rankings.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Fantasy breakout: With so much focus given to Eagles receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, it’s wise to not overlook Dallas Goedert. Now in his first full season as the starting tight end, he is poised for a breakout season. His numbers went up when Zach Ertz was traded at the deadline last year, and they could go higher than the 56 catches for 830 yards and four TDs he had in 2021. — Ed Kracz

Dallas Goedert is No. 8 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy TE rankings.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Fantasy breakout: The fall of Antonio Gibson's value continues and Brian Robinson started Washington’s Week 2 preseason game. This doesn't mean you should run out and grab Robinson as an RB2, but it does indicate a changing of the guard in what looks like a three-headed backfield with Gibson and J.D. McKissic. – Michael Fabiano

Brian Robinson is No. 44 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy RB rankings.

If Barkley can avoid injury, he could amass the 2,000 all-purpose yards in he had as a rookie. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK GIANTS

Fantasy breakout: The new Giants offense plans to get back to what made Saquon Barkley so special to begin with and that is his ability to create mismatches in space as both a runner and receiver. If New York can get Barkley back to his rookie year numbers in which he amassed over 2,000 all-purpose yards, and if Barkley can avoid the injury bug, he figures to be a must-have for every fantasy team — Patricia Traina

Saquon Barkley is No. 12 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy RB rankings.

NFC NORTH

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Fantasy breakout: Maybe “breakout” isn’t the right word for tight end Robert Tonyan; “bounce back” would be the more accurate phrasing. Tonyan scored 11 touchdowns in 2020 and is back after missing the second half of last season. With sure hands and a strong connection with Aaron Rodgers, he will be a key part of the post-Davante Adams offense. — Bill Huber

Robert Tonyan is No. 22 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy TE rankings.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Fantasy breakout: Tight end Irv Smith Jr. is dealing with a thumb injury, but once he returns, he should be a major part of the passing game in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. Smith has the athleticism and size to be a matchup nightmare if he can stay healthy. — Will Ragatz

Irv Smith Jr. is No. 16 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy TE rankings.

CHICAGO BEARS

Fantasy breakout: Cole Kmet takes heat for a lack of touchdown catches but he has had the most receptions. Touchdowns are coming because red zone target Jimmy Graham is gone. Kmet built a better rapport with Justin Fields through the offseason and finally has stability at quarterback after four different passers in the past two years. In practices and preseason, it seems tight ends could have even greater roles in Chicago than in the past. — Gene Chamberlain

Cole Kmet is No. 10 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy TE rankings.

DETROIT LIONS

Fantasy breakout: With the coaching staff confident in the offensive line, D’Andre Swift has the ability to set career benchmarks in rushing yards, touchdowns and receiving yards. In PPR leagues, Swift is a must have, due to his pass-catching prowess. — John Maakaron

D’Andre Swift is No. 8 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy RB rankings.

NFC SOUTH

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Fantasy breakout: With Rob Gronkowski no longer in the picture, and Chris Godwin still working his way back from a knee injury, Mike Evans has a legitimate chance to lead the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2022. It will be Tom Brady's third season playing with Evans as his WR1, and based on that continuity, I expect him to feed Evans the ball early and often this season, especially in the red zone. — Collin Haalboom

Mike Evans is No. 11 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy WR rankings.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Fantasy breakout: Jameis Winston feasted as the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback last season, totaling 14 TDs to three INTs while leading the Saints to a 5-2 record. Heading into 2022, Winston has a much improved supporting cast with the additions of Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave and the return of 2019 OPOY Michael Thomas. With a handful of new gadgets, Winston should easily surpass his fantasy output from 2021 that would have placed him among the top-12 scoring quarterbacks. — Brendan Boylan

Jameis Winston is No. 17 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy QB rankings.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Fantasy breakout: It’s hard not to pick TE Kyle Pitts as the Falcons’ top breakout candidate. He had 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie and the only reason he wasn’t a fantasy stud was because he only scored one touchdown. With more red-zone opportunities, he’ll be an elite fantasy tight end. – Craig Ellenport

Kyle Pitts is No. 3 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy TE rankings.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Fantasy breakout: Early in training camp, I would have gone with WR Terrace Marshall Jr., but he can’t stay healthy and is starting to slide down the depth chart. So, instead, I’ll go with fellow second-year WR Shi Smith. He can do it all. Last season, in limited action, he mainly lined up in the slot but we’ve seen him lined up all over the field and is even challenging veteran Andre Roberts at kick return. Head coach Matt Rhule labeled him as one of the top playmakers on the team and Roberts is a guy that “provides a shot in the arm” to the offense. Explosive, dynamic receiver that is going to have a chance to be the Panthers’ WR3 this fall. — Schuyler Callihan

Shi Smith is No. 153 in Shawn Childs’s fantasy WR rankings.

AFC WEST

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Fantasy breakout: Much of the mystery of a post-Tyreek Hill world is largely solved for the Chiefs, as JuJu Smith-Schuster projects to be the Chiefs’ top wide receiver in 2022 with Travis Kelce as the true No. 1 target. However, if you’re looking for a single-season upside play from the Chiefs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the most interesting fantasy flier out of a competitive wide receiver room. As the Chiefs’ new downfield threat with plenty of size for red zone targets, he won’t erase the memory of Hill, but he should produce in an offense that will still look to push the ball downfield. — Joshua Brisco

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is No. 54 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy WR rankings.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Fantasy breakout: Hunter Renfrow is already a Pro Bowl receiver, so picking him as a breakout player may come as a surprise. With the addition of Davante Adams, and the always reliable Darren Waller, teams can no longer focus on Renfrow. As 2022 progresses, teams are going to have to pick their poison, and that should make things easier for Renfrow. — Hondo Carpenter

Hunter Renfrow is No. 35 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy WR rankings.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Fantasy breakout: DeAndre Carter has delivered most of his production as a return man throughout his five-year career. But since being brought into the fold among Chargers’ pass-catchers, he’s consistently flashed the ability to get open and find the end zone. Nobody at Chargers camp has scored more touchdowns during 11-on-11s than Carter. While Justin Herbert has to feed Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Carter is an option in the later rounds who could be poised for a career season in Los Angeles. – Nick Cothrel

DeAndre Carter is No. 154 in Shawn Childs’s fantasy WR rankings.

Expect Russell Wilson to elevate Jeudy, who should finally approach his potential. C. Morgan Engel/USA TODAY Sports

DENVER BRONCOS

Fantasy breakout: When WR Tim Patrick was lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Broncos needed someone to step up and that’s Jerry Jeudy. The Broncos’ first-round pick in 2020, Jeudy’s had his ups and downs as a pro but he’s yet to play with a bonafide quarterback. Russell Wilson will be the tide that raises all ships, but especially for Jeudy. This is the year Jeudy begins to approach that sky-high potential. — Chad Jensen

Jerry Jeudy is No. 30 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy WR rankings.

AFC EAST

BUFFALO BILLS

Fantasy breakout: The Bills led the NFL in wide receiver targets (443) last year, giving Gabriel Davis an excellent chance at a more significant role in 2022. He has a home-run-hitter feel, and Josh Allen looks for him in the red zone. The third-year player will become fantasy relevant. – Michael Fabiano

Gabriel Davis is No. 26 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy WR rankings.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Fantasy breakout: The retirement of James White opens a big role in the offense, and it could benefit Rhamondre Stevenson the most. Ty Montgomery is also in the mix, but Damien Harris and Stevenson are the top two runners in the team's rotation. Both players have flex value in all 2022 drafts. – Michael Fabiano

Stevenson is No. 25 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy RB rankings.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Fantasy breakout: Chase Edmonds was among three veteran running backs the Dolphins added in the offseason, along with Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel, but he’s the one who stood out the most in training camp, and by a clear margin. After being a No. 2 back with the Cardinals, Edmonds easily should top his career high of 116 attempts and be a factor in the passing game as well. — Alain Poupart

Chase Edmonds is No. 27 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy RB rankings.

NEW YORK JETS

Fantasy breakout: It's still unclear if the Jets can emerge from the clutches of mediocrity on offense this season, but if any player is poised to break out, it's wide receiver Elijah Moore. Moore flashed some of his potential before a season-ending injury last winter, showing his playmaking ability both before and after the catch. If he stays healthy, look for a big sophomore season from the second-rounder. — Max Goodman

Elijah Moore is No. 34 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy WR rankings.

AFC NORTH

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Fantasy breakout: Isaiah Likely has been the most impressive player throughout the Ravens’ training camp. The rookie tight end has made plays downfield and is also a key target inside the red zone. Likely also has the ability to line up as a wide receiver. He could get eight to 10 targets per game and is poised to have a huge season. Look for him to consistently create matchup challenges for opponents. — Todd Karpovich

Isaiah Likely is not currently among Michael Fabiano’s top 32 fantasy TEs.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Fantasy breakout: Hayden Hurst could be a game changer on offense. Joe Burrow loves throwing to his tight ends, and Hurst has good size, great hands and runs quality routes. The Bengals have plenty of mouths to feed, but Hurst could have a career year. — James Rapien

Hayden Hurst is No. 25 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy TE rankings.

Watch out for Pickens, who has produced highlight after highlight for the Steelers during training camp. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Fantasy breakout: George Pickens is easily the fantasy breakout star for the Steelers. This second-round rookie has taken the NFL by storm, creating highlight after highlight during training camp and the preseason. The Steelers seem to have big plans for their new receiver. — Noah Strackbein

George Pickens is No. 55 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy WR rankings.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Fantasy breakout: Harrison Bryant is already expected to take a major step forward with an increased role in the offense. With Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for the first 11 games, Bryant could end up with targets near the red zone with his yards potentially taking off when Deshaun Watson returns for the final six games. — Pete Smith

Harrison Bryant is No. 30 in Michael Fabiano’s TE rankings.

AFC SOUTH

TENNESSEE TITANS

Fantasy breakout: With much uncertainty at wide receiver, tight end Austin Hooper will be Ryan Tannehill’s security blanket. That should allow Hooper to rediscover the form that produced back-to-back seasons of 70-plus receptions in Atlanta (2018-19) and make him the most likely guy to lead the team in touchdown receptions. — David Boclair

Austin Hooper is No. 17 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy TE rankings.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Fantasy breakout: Alec Pierce is slated to start at receiver opposite Michael Pittman Jr. Pittman is going to command the most attention, leaving Pierce alone in single coverage. You can see Pierce’s confidence growing each day as he shows the explosion and athleticism that made him a second-round pick. Without many other established pass catchers behind Pittman, the opportunity is there for Pierce to have a big campaign. — Jake Arthur

Alec Pierce is No. 75 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy WR rankings.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Fantasy breakout: After rushing for 49 yards on five carries in his first preseason game, the Texans knew rookie Dameon Pierce was their best option at running back. The competition (Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead) wasn’t that tough. Lovie Smith will run the ball early and often, so Pierce has a chance to be productive. – Craig Ellenport

Dameon Pierce is No. 36 in Michael Fabiano’s fantasy RB rankings.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Fantasy breakout: Snoop Conner doesn’t get much attention since he occupies the same backfield as Travis Etienne and James Robinson, but the fifth-round rookie has been a pleasant surprise throughout camp. He has even earned reps with the goal-line offense while Robinson recovers from his Achilies injury. — John Shipley

Snoop Conner is ranked No. 106 in Shawn Childs’s fantasy RB rankings.

