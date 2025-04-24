Fabs' Fantasy Football Breakdown: Round 1 Of The 2025 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is finally upon us (yes!), and we here at Sports Illustrated have you covered with instant fantasy football analysis of every offensive skill position player picked in Round 1. Find out which rookies could make an instant fantasy impact, and who might need some time to become an asset.
Here's our pre-draft coverage:
Fantasy Rookie Breakdowns
1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
2. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
3. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
4. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
6. Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado
7. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
8. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
9. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
10. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
11. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
12. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
13. Cam Ward, QB, Miami FL
14. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
15. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
16. Tre Harris, WR, Mississippi
17. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
18. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
19. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
20. Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi
21. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
We'll update this blog whenever a fantasy-relevant player is picked.
Fantasy Football Live NFL Draft Analysis
1. Tennessee Titans – Cam Ward, QB, Miami: To the shock of no one, Ward was the first pick of the draft. Noted for his skills as a passer, he was one of the nation’s most accurate signal-callers last season. Ward can also make plays when the pocket breaks down, rushing for 204 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. That doesn’t mean he’ll be the next Jayden Daniels, but Ward can certainly use his mobility when needed. That is another skill set that will make him a potential asset in the world of fantasy football. In fact, I see him as a No. 2 fantasy quarterback in most 2025 redrafts, and he could be a first-round pick in dynasty formats as well … especially those with a superflex spot.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado (trade with the Cleveland Browns): The Jaguars made a massive trade to move up to the second overall pick to land Hunter. They dealt the fifth overall pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126) and their 2026 first-round pick in exchange for the second overall pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 104) and a sixth-round pick (No. 200). The question is, will the Jags use Hunter primarily as a wide receiver or a cornerback (or a bit of both)? We need to find that out before we make any substantive predictions about his potential fantasy value. If Hunter is used primarily as a receiver, he could bring WR3/flex value in redrafts in Year 1.
6. Las Vegas Raiders – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State: The Raiders made the first huge “fantasy” pick of the draft, taking Jeanty sixth overall. A superstar in college, his rushing totals increased in each of his three years at Boise State. His statistical breakout began in 2023 when he rushed for 1,347 yards and caught 43 passes out of the backfield. He took his statistical success a step further last season, rushing for a ridiculous 2,601 yards and 29 scores. Now in Las Vegas, he’ll be the featured back for new head coach Pete Carroll … think about Marshawn Lynch’s workload under Carroll in Seattle. Jeanty will be the first rookie taken in most re-drafts, likely in the top 30 overall picks, and he’ll be the consensus No. 1 overall selection in dynasty formats. The ceiling for Jeanty is super high.