Toronto
Blue Jays Blue Jays 47-70
4
August 7, 2019 - Final
Brock Stewart
vs
Brendan McKay
Tampa Bay
Rays Rays 66-50
3
August 7, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Tor
Blue Jays
 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 4 7 0
TB
Rays
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 8 1
WP
Stewart
1-0, 0.00
LP
McKay
2-2, 4.55
SV
Giles
(15)
Home Runs
Gurriel Jr. 1 (19)
Grichuk 1 (19)
Fisher 1 (2)
Zunino 1 (7)
WP Stewart Tor (1-0)
LP McKay TB (2-2)
S Giles Tor (15)

Stewart solid in relief, Blue Jays beat Rays 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash was blunt after the Rays closed out a homestand against Miami and Toronto with a 3-2 record.

''Not good enough,'' Cash said after a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. ''You've got to do better than that. Where we're at, we've got to find ways to win.''

Reliever Brock Stewart allowed two hits over four scoreless innings in his Toronto debut as the Blue Jays withstood a late Tampa Bay rally in a bullpen day.

Tampa Bay was able to maintain its one-half game lead for the second AL wild card spot over the Oakland Athletics, who lost 10-1 to the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Rays fell to 31-28 at home, a major drop-off from last season's 51-30 mark.

''We want to be able to win ballgames here,'' Tampa Bay catcher Mike Zunino said. ''That hasn't been the case. It's one of those things where we need to separate ourselves. We need to play good baseball here.''

Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette set a team record with a double in eight straight games, breaking the mark of seven set by Carlos Delgado in 2000.

''Let him keep breaking records,'' Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. ''That's pretty cool.''

The 21-year-old Bichette also extended his career-opening hitting streak to 10 games.

''I'm excited with how I've played,'' Bichette said. ''Hopefully I continue to play well and continue to break more records.''

Stewart (1-0), claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31, followed opener Wilmer Font, who gave up one hit over 2 1/3 innings.

''Definitely felt good,'' Stewart said. ''It's been a grind this year for me personally in the minor leagues.''

After Tim Mayza allowed Avisail Garcia's RBI single before getting the final out in the eighth, Ken Giles gave up Zunino's two-run homer in the ninth before finishing for his 15th save.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Randal Grichuk and Derek Fisher homered for the Blue Jays, who were winless in their last 10 series (0-9-1) against Tampa Bay before taking two of three at Tropicana Field. Toronto went 7-3 on a 10-game trip.

Rays two-way player Brendan McKay (2-2) gave up three runs and six hits in five-plus innings. Tampa Bay has won nine of its last 12.

Gurriel put the Blue Jays up 1-0 on a fourth-inning homer. Since returning from Triple-A Buffalo on May 24, he has homered 19 times in 65 games.

Grichuk made it 2-0 on his 19th homer off McKay leading off the sixth.

Justin Smoak singled to end McKay's day after a career-high 93 pitches and scored on Fisher's two-run drive off Colin Poche.

Toronto is among the major league leaders home runs since June 16 with 91.

LIMITED PLAY

Cash didn't rule it out completely but indicated that the two-way McKay won't be used as a hitter except when pitching in NL parks because of rotation injuries. AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (left elbow), Tyler Glasnow (right forearm) and Yonny Chirinos (finger) are all out until at least September. McKay is lined up to start next week at San Diego.

MOVING DAY

The Blue Jays claimed RHP Zack Godley off waivers from Arizona and designated RHP David Paulino for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Montoyo said LHP Ryan Borucki (left elbow inflammation) was being examined Wednesday by orthopedist Dr. James Andrews. Borucki has appeared in only two games this year. ... 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and 2B Cavan Biggio were both got the day off.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Thomas Pannone (2-4) faces New York Yankees RHP Domingo German (14-2) Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Rays: A starter has not been announced for Friday night's game at Seattle.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays
@
  • The Rays have won seven of the nine meetings with the Blue Jays in 2019, and five straight matchups in St. Petersburg. A 10-9 victory at Toronto on July 28 started Tampa Bay's current six-game win streak, during which it's averaging 8.0 runs while smashing 16 homers. The Rays had hit just six home runs and averaged 3.4 runs in their previous nine games.
  • The Blue Jays have also been pummeling the ball lately, hitting an MLB-leading 25 homers since July 27. The 25 homers are the most ever by the Blue Jays franchise over a nine-game span in a single season.
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had another three hits Sunday, and has a .486/.513/.946 slash line with four homers, five doubles and 18 RBI in his last eight games. He is the first Blue Jay ever to amass 18 hits and 18 RBI over an eight-game span, which is something his Hall of Fame father never accomplished.
  • Bo Bichette registered already his fifth multi-hit game Sunday, and has hit safely in all seven games he has played since making his MLB debut last Monday. He is batting .400 with five doubles, and his 13 hits are the most ever by a Blue Jay in his first seven career games.
  • The left-handed-hitting Austin Meadows has homered in three straight games and is expected to be back in the lineup in the opener with a righty on the mound. He has hit safely in seven straight games, and has a .432/.523/.838 slash line with four home runs, nine RBI and eight runs in nine games against the Jays this season. No Ray has homered in four straight games since Evan Longoria in June 2016.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message